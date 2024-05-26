Several summer events set for Elmhurst History Museum

The Elmhurst History Museum has released its schedule of summer programs and events. Guests are encouraged to register for events online at elmhursthistory.org/programs-and-events.

Churchville Schoolhouse open house - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 1 at Churchville Schoolhouse, 3N784 Church Road in Bensenville.

Celebrate the end of the school year with family-friendly festivities at the historic Churchville one-room schoolhouse. Listen to the Conrad Fischer Singers and learn to dance a Virginia reel with folk music by the Cook County Revelers at this National Register of Historic Places landmark.

Film Screening: “A League of Their Own” - 2 p.m. June 21, Elmhurst Public Library, 125 S. Prospect Ave. in Elmhurst.

View the 1992 film starring Tom Hanks and Geena Davis that chronicles the lives of women breaking ground as players in the All-American Professional Girls Baseball League. The film is rated PG.

Vintage Baseball Game - 2 p.m. June 23 at Elmhurst University College Mall, 190 S. Prospect Ave. in Elmhurst.

Join Elmhurst University alumni and city of Elmhurst staff as they battle in this year’s Town vs. Gown old-fashioned baseball game, played under 1858 rules.

Museum Maker Mondays - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 24, July 22 and Aug. 12 at the Elmhurst History Museum and Education Center.

Visit the museum on three select Mondays this summer for a day reserved for families to play games, explore exhibits and complete crafts. This event is appropriate for elementary school-aged children accompanied by an adult. No registration is required.

Music of the 1940s with The Irving Sisters - 2 to 3 p.m. July 14 at American Legion Post 187, 310 W. Butterfield Road in Elmhurst.

Join an energetic concert featuring The Irving Sisters and their three-piece band. These classically trained singers with a love of three-part harmony evoke the sister trios of a bygone era. Attendance costs $12 per person. Operation Support Our Troops - America will be onsite collecting items to be used in care packages.

GreenMan Theatre presents Stories from the Homefront - 7 to 8:30 p.m. July 25 at the Elmhurst Public Library, 125 S. Prospect Ave.

Journey back in time with this Readers Theatre performance from Elmhurst’s own GreenMan Theatre Troupe, which delves into untold stories of those who supported the war effort from home during World War II. This free event is presented in partnership with the Elmhurst Public Library.