Wheaton public works crews are making improvements to Shaffner Road between Roosevelt Road and the Wheaton City limits (just north of Mack Road).

While crews are milling and patching areas of asphalt, traffic is reduced to one lane with flaggers directing traffic. Drivers should expect slowdowns or delays during weekdays while this work is under way and may want to use an alternate route.

Use caution in the work area. The work continues the week of May 27.