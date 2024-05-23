Eric DeCosta hits record 13th homer in Wheaton Academy baseball win: Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

BASEBALL

Wheaton Academy 16, Fenton 1

Eric DeCosta hit his 13th home run, setting a new school record, and tied the school career home run record with his 19th, and Jackson From and Carson Miller also homered for Wheaton Academy in the Class 3A regional semifinal.

Nate Burden struck out six over three innings to improve to 8-0, setting a new pitching record for Wheaton Academy (30-50.

Nazareth 9, Morton 2

Luca Fiore (9-0) struck out two over 5 1/3 innings and Jaden Fauske went 2 for 2 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Roadrunners (35-0) in the Class 4A Nazareth Regional semifinal. David Cox went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, John Hughes 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Cole Reifsteck 2 for 3 for Nazareth.

Downers Grove North 3, Bolingbrook 1

The Trojans won the Class 4A Bolingbrook Regional semifinal.

Chicago Ogden International 10, Westmont 0

Rocco Damato had a single for Westmont (24-10-1) in the sectional semifinal.

SOFTBALL

Willowbrook 4, Oak Lawn 3

Karman Rowe struck out 10 and scattered eight hits and Lindsey Rugg went 3 for 4 with a double, run scored and RBI for the Warriors in the Class 4A Hinsdale Central Regional semifinal.