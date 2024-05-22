Villa Park library to host tee time, family fun day

Tee Time at the Library is back for two days at the Villa Park Public Library. Adults, ages 21 and older, are invited to join us for adult only Tee Time, featuring a night of themed mini-golf, entertainment and adult beverages.

The event will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. June 1. Tickets are $25.

Bring the whole family from noon to 4 p.m. June 2, for Family Fun Day. Entertainment and mini golf are included. Beverages, snacks and raffle tickets will be available for purchase. This is a free event.

Proceeds from this event will support important efforts like early childhood literacy, screenings, parent engagement and more in surrounding communities by the: Tri-Town YMCA, Friends of the Villa Park Library and the Villa Park Area Early Childhood Collaborative.

In order to secure a tee time, visit website. Walk-ins are welcome. For more information, visit the library’s website at www.vppl.info or call 630-834-1164.