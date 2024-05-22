Elmhurst University awarded honorary doctorates to two alumni at graduation ceremonies

Elmhurst University awarded honorary doctorate degrees to alumni Alpha Brady and William Panici at its 153rd commencement ceremony on May 18 (Photo provided by Elmhurst University)

Elmhurst University awarded honorary doctorate degrees to alumni Alpha Brady and William Panici at its 153rd commencement ceremony on May 18.

Brady is executive director and chief operating officer of the American Bar Association. She will receive an honorary doctor of law degree and gave the commencement address at the ceremony for Elmhurst University’s graduate students.

Panici, an award-winning real estate agent and former professor of foreign languages, will receive an honorary doctor of humane letters and delivered the commencement address at the ceremony for Elmhurst University’s undergraduate students.