Suburban restaurants thank service members with Veterans Day specials

Lots of suburban restaurants are saluting those who have served and are currently serving in the military by saying thank you with free or discounted meals on Veterans Day Monday, Nov. 11. Here are some of those offerings.

Applebee’s

125 S. Randall Road, Elgin, (847) 697-4897, and 1700 N. Richmond Road, McHenry, (815) 344-6305, applebees.com/en/veterans-day-free-meals. For the 17th consecutive year, veterans and active-duty military members will be treated to a free meal from a special menu Monday. For dine in only.

Bar Louie

619 E. Boughton Road #A, Bolingbrook, (331) 246-0500; 17W350 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 478-8040; and 2835 Showplace Drive, Suite 139, Naperville, (331) 444-2050; barlouie.com/. Active-duty military and veterans get a free craft burger on Monday, Nov. 11, with a valid ID. Dine in only.

BD’s Mongolian Grill & Flat Top Grill

619 E. Boughton Road #150, Bolingbrook, (630) 972-0450, bdsgrill.com/. Veterans get 50% off bowls with proof of military service.

Bonefish Grill

1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268; 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679; bonefishgrill.com/. Bonefish Grill is thanking service members, veterans and first responders on Monday with a free order of Bang Bang Shrimp and a soft drink with a valid ID. No purchase is required. Plus, the restaurant offers a Heroes Discount of 10% off year-round to service members, veterans and first responders with ID.

The Budlong Southern Chicken

100 Oakbrook Center Food Court, Unit 539, Oak Brook, (331) 299-2071, thebudlong.com/. Veterans and military members get 50% off any sandwich, combo or entrée with proof of military service. In-store only.

California Pizza Kitchen

20502 N. Rand Road, Deer Park, (847) 550-0273; 1202 Commons Drive, Geneva, (630) 845-1731; 1515 Lake-Cook Road, Space 1022, Northbrook, (847) 897-5106; 551 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-7800; 1550 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-9200; cpk.com/. CPK is saluting veterans and active military with a complimentary entrée and drink from a prix fixe menu when dining in on Monday, Nov. 11. No purchase is necessary, but you will be asked to show military ID. Additionally, all veterans and active-duty service members who dine with CPK on Veterans Day will receive a Buy One Get One coupon to thank them for their service. The coupon is for any pizza, pasta or salad, redeemable during a future visit from Nov. 12-25.

Carrabba’s

1001 75th St., Woodridge, (630) 427-0900, carrabbas.com/. All veterans and active-duty military with ID can receive a free appetizer or dessert and a soft drink Monday. No purchase is required. And from Nov. 8-10, veterans who order an entrée for dine in or take out get another entrée of equal or lesser value for free.

Chili’s

Locations in Algonquin, Arlington Heights, Aurora, Batavia, Bloomingdale, Bolingbrook, Crystal Lake, Downers Grove, Gurnee, Hoffman Estates, McHenry, Naperville, Rosemont, Round Lake Beach, South Elgin, Streamwood, Waukegan and Wheaton; chilis.com/restaurant-events/veterans-day. All veterans and active military are invited to stop in for a free entrée on Monday. Available in-restaurant only for select items.

Cicis Pizza

618 Route 59, Naperville, (630) 357-1202, cicis.com/. For dine in only on Monday, Nov. 11, all veterans and active-duty military can take advantage of a free buffet with a valid active-duty or retired military ID.

Denny’s

Locations across the suburbs; dennys.com/. Denny’s is thanking active and retired military personnel with a free Grand Slam breakfast (two pancakes, two bacon strips, two sausage links and two eggs cooked any way) from 5 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 11. For dine-in only with a valid military ID or DD214.

IHOP

Locations across the suburbs; ihop.com/en/veterans-day. IHOP honors veterans and active-duty military with a free stack of red, white and blueberry pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. Military ID or proof of service is required for this dine-in special.

Mission BBQ

1570 Butterfield Road, Downers Grove, (630) 824-3606; 6430 Grand Ave., #101, Gurnee, (847) 278-4577; and 376 S. Route 59, Suite 144, Naperville, (630) 974-5498; mission-bbq.com/. The fast-casual barbecue restaurant is honoring veterans with a free sandwich on Monday, Nov. 11.

MOD Pizza

Locations in Algonquin, Bloomingdale, Bolingbrook, Buffalo Grove, Downers Grove, Elgin, Gurnee, Kildeer, Mount Prospect, Naperville, Schaumburg, St. Charles, Vernon Hills and Waukegan; modpizza.com/. On Nov. 11, all veterans, active military personnel and their spouses can indulge in the new Mega Cookie for free with purchase of a MOD-sized pizza or salad when they show military ID.

Perry’s Steakhouse

5 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-1808; 1780 Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 648-7451; and 1050 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (224) 842-4620, perryssteakhouse.com/specials/veterans-day/. Perry’s is saluting veterans and active military members with two special offers: On Monday, Nov. 11, veterans can enjoy a free dinner-cut pork chop or a three-course $39 military menu from 4 p.m. to close. Each course offers six choices. Both offers are dine-in only, and reservations and military ID are required.

Pinstripes

1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 7 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; and 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; pinstripes.com/. To say thank you, Pinstripes is giving all veterans and active-duty military members a free entrée Nov. 11-15, with proof of military ID.

Red Robin

Locations in Algonquin, Gurnee, Hoffman Estates, Schaumburg, South Elgin and Warrenville; redrobin.com/. Veterans and active-duty military guests can enjoy a complimentary Red’s Big Tavern Burger and bottomless side when dining in at participating Red Robin restaurants on Monday, Nov. 11.

Texas Roadhouse

Locations in Sycamore, Crystal Lake, Aurora and Joliet. Veterans and active duty military members can dine in or receive a meal voucher from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 11 with a military ID. The vouchers are good for dine in or carry out through May 31, 2025 for one of 10 entrees.

White Castle

Locations across the suburbs; whitecastle.com/. White Castle is giving veterans and current military members a free combo meal or breakfast combo meal Monday, Nov. 11. No purchase is necessary, but a military ID is required. White Castle also will be serving its sliders in specially designed patriotic packaging.

Wing It On!

789 Butterfield Road, Unit B1, Lombard, (630) 537-1204, wingiton.com/. Veterans will receive 50% off combos with military proof; in-store only.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20241105/dining/suburban-restaurants-thank-service-members-with-veterans-day-specials/