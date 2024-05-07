Downers Grove North baseball tops Lyons in matchup of WSC Silver leaders:Monday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

BASEBALL

Downers Grove North 10, Lyons 4

Jimmy Janicki went 2 for 4 with a homer, Brady Schallmoser 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, Carlos Sanchez had three RBIs and JD Cumbee two RBIs as the Trojans (22-5, 13-0) took the opener of a three-game series between West Suburban Silver leaders. Tommy Majchrowicz got the win and Braylon Tomlinson the save.

SOFTBALL

Glenbard North 15, Geneva 0

Avery Miller threw a no-hitter, Lauren Kozlovsky hit two homers and Tru Medina a grand slam for the Panthers.

Wheaton North 5, Batavia 0

Monica Kading hit two home runs, Ava Hartnett had two doubles and winning pitcher Hannah Wulf struck out nine for the Falcons.

Nazareth 2, Marian Catholic 0

Annabella Rychetsky struck out 13 in a two-hit shutout, and Emme Barnes and Dominique Chlada had RBIs for Nazareth.