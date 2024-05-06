Lombard Garden Club presents lilacs to 2024 Lilac Court

The Lombard 2024 Lilac Court are, from left, Princess Jade Dhamers, Princess Alyssa Borbath, Queen Kendra Trummer, Princess Gabby Walton and Princess Brooke Seymore (Photo provided by the Lombard Garden Club )

The Lombard Garden Club recently presented lilacs to Lombard’s 2024 Lilac Court in the garden of club president Barb Madigan.

The Lilac Court included Queen Kendra Trummer, Princess Jade Dhamers, Princess Alyssa Borbath, Princess Gabby Walton and Princess Brooke Seymore.

The lilacs selected by the court include “President Lincoln” for Dhamers, “Bailbridget” for Borbath, “Common Purple” for Trummer, “Jeflady” for Walton and “Sensation” for Seymore. These and other cultivars will be available at the garden club sale at noon May 9. For more information, visit lombardgardenclub.org.

Lilac Time will be held in Lombard from May 4 through May 19. Many activities have been planned, culminating with the Lilac Parade May 19. Visit lombardlilactime.com for information.