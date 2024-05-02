May 01, 2024
Shaw Local
Nazareth baseball improves to 27-0, finishes ESCC play unbeaten: Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

By Shaw Local News Network
BASEBALL

Nazareth 5, Carmel 0

Jaden Fauske was 4 for 4 with an RBI, David Cox (4-0) struck out five over 5 2/3 innings and Nazareth improved to 27-0 and finished the East Suburban Catholic Conference regular season 12-0. Luca Fiore drove in two runs and Nick Drtina and John Hughes each went 2 for 3.

Joliet Catholic 6, Downers Grove North 4

JD Cumbee had two hits and two RBIs and Luke Fordonski had an RBI double for the Trojans (20-5).

GIRLS SOCCER

Benet 6, Joliet Catholic 1

Ivana Vukas had one goal and two assists, Annie Fitzgerald a goal and assist and Eleanor Mahan, Johnna Caliendo, Rania Fikri and Natalie Grover also scored goals for Benet (12-3-1, 6-0-0).

SOFTBALL

Glenbard North 6, Wheaton Warrenville South 5

Tru Medina hit a walk-off homer for the Panthers. Gina Brown got the win, pitching 1.1 innings of relief.

