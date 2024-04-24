Girls soccer notes: Morton, even without its one-two punch, piecing together win streak

Morton at Willowbrook Girls Soccer Morton's Carisma Rosales (21) chases the ball down the sidelines during soccer match between Morton at Willowbrook. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

So much in life relies on good timing and that includes girls soccer.

Morton lost standout senior center midfielder Carisma Rosales with an ankle injury to open the season. When Rosales finally returned during the team’s sixth game, senior forward Aaliyah Leanos went down with a stress fracture.

Ouch. Ugh.

“So we haven’t had our one-two punch yet,” Morton coach Jim Bageanis said. “She (Leanos) is due back possibly this week. She goes to the ortho this week, but I’m not holding my breath. She’s been running on it, but doesn’t go full speed yet so she has a bit of a road back.”

Morton (7-6) isn’t at the same pace it was a year ago when it compiled a 17-6 record, but the Mustangs have pieced together a nice three-game win streak heading into Tuesday’s conference matchup with Addison Trail.

“That’s a big game,” Bageanis said. “We’d like to go 3-0 (in West Suburban Gold) before going into Iowa’s tournament and then coming back for three conference games.”

With multiple players usually blanketed her because of how dangerous of a player she is, Rosales is carrying a huge load being a senior leader for a young team while trying to overcome an injury that has impacted her final season in high school.

“She’s getting a little better each game,” Bageanis said. “Our younger players are trying to improve. It’s been a process. I think we still have got potential to do well, to do better in conference. A big goal of the girls is to win conference.”

Junior defensive midfielder Stephanie Salmeron and sophomore Katina Estrada are a couple players who have really stepped up for the Mustangs.

“We’ve had (Estrada) playing back line as center back and up top as forward,” Bageanis said. “She’s had to move around wherever we need to and is very coachable, accepting any role we give her.”

Salmeron is in her third-year with the Mustangs.

“She’s kept the defensive midfield intact for us,” Bageanis said. “She’s doing well. We’re hoping we can get her some help in possessing the ball. We’ve been out possessed.”

Records aren’t everything

St. Francis (2-5-2) was scheduled to host Mother McAuley on Tuesday night in a Girls Catholic Athletic Conference game.

The Spartans certainly have shared the same field with some big schools and perennial powers already, with their losses coming to Evanston, Fenwick, Libertyville, Naperville Central and Naperville North.

They dropped all three of their games in the Lou Malnati’s Deep Dish Classic.

“We played St. Ignatius before those games and tied 1-1 (on April 4),” Spartans coach Jim Winslow said. “We played very well. We outshot them but just didn’t put away opportunities and then we lost in the last minute and a half to Naperville North.”

A stomach bug invaded St. Francis which made playing all the more challenging.

“The irony is one of my kids left practice on Friday (April 5) because she wasn’t feeling well and my son goes there (to St. Francis) and he came home and said there’s a stomach bug and everyone is going to get this,” Winslow said. “We had two or three kids on Saturday (against Naperville North) that didn’t have it.”

Ideally, the Spartans would’ve loved to have finished 1-1-1 in the Malnati’s.

“0-3 is a little hard to swallow,” Winslow said. “But we’ll see if the schedule pays off in the end. And all of those games except for Libertyville have been away.”

Transportation to opponents, especially when it includes destinations in Chicago, hasn’t made things any easier either.

“Since the pandemic we’ve struggled with bus service,” Winslow said. “It’s gotten better than it was a year ago, but it’s not what it used to be and with city schools like DePaul (College Prep) and De La Salle. I never would’ve guessed in a million years that it would be easier to get to Fenwick and St. Ignatius.”

Benet, Hinsdale Central and Lyons vie for title

Hinsdale Central and Lyons are hoping to advance to the semifinals when they play in their respective quarterfinal games on Thursday in the Ed Watson Naperville Invitational.

But before that, the West Suburban Silver rivals will square off on Tuesday in Western Springs in a key conference battle.

“We wouldn’t want it any other way,” Red Devils coach Tony Madonia said. “The way we design our schedule, like many teams, puts us in these types of games versus top quality opponents on purpose. It is what prepares you to win seven in a row come the state series.”

The Red Devils improved to 11-2 after shutting out Sandburg 4-0 and Neuqua Valley 2-0 last week during group play in the invitational.

“We have a lot of faith in our group,” Madonia said. “They are great athletes, but also wonderful students, community members and young ladies who are having a heck of a lot of fun this season together. They continue to impress us - assistant coach Mike Gross and me - both on and off of the field. We are excited to see them take on the week.”

Hinsdale Central will travel to Barrington on Thursday. The Fillies won last year’s tournament and we’re the Class 3A state runner-ups. Barrington remains undefeated (10-0-2) and has been greedy as heck, allowing just three goals this spring. It’ll definitely be a huge challenge for the Red Devils.

“The girls are poised, and have been a majority of the season,” Madonia said. “Coming off of a week of good results against quality opponents, we still feel as though we could improve more, which is always a good thing when you sit at 11-2 and the girls are feeling that way.”

Lyons (10-1-2) suffered its lone loss this season, a 2-1 game against Evanston on April 11 in the semifinals of the Malnati’s Deep Dish Classic tournament hosted by New Trier.

After the Red Devils, Lyons will turn its attention over to Benet. The teams will play at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Naperville North.

“The Ed Watson Naperville Invite is filled with high quality teams,” Lyons coach Bill Lanspeary said. " It’s another chance in our season to really test ourselves in and compete against some of the best teams in the state. Benet’s been awfully good in recent years, so we know this is going to be another big challenge for our team. It’s exciting and the type of game and tournament our players really enjoy playing in.”

Lyons beat Fenwick 4-3 in a shootout after 1-1 tie and also beat Fremd 1-0 last week in pool play. Benet beat Naperville Central 2-1 and blanked Oswego 1-0 to advance to the semifinals

In a week filled with numerous big rivalry games, Benet had a huge one scheduled against St. Viator (10-1) on Tuesday, meaning that focus on Lyons would have to wait.

“Essentially Tuesday is conference for all intents and purposes,” Redwings coach Gerard Oconer said. “We’ve played most of our toughest (conference) schedule and we can at least clinch a share if we win on Tuesday. It’s really circled on the calendar.”

Early goals have sparked the Redwings.

“I think timely scoring is really important, especially early goals and being able to defend as a team,” Oconer said. “This past weekend we showed that we could kind of grind out close games. We’ve really been able to work through things and sometimes you’ve got to win a bit ugly too.”

Last season, Lyons beat Benet 2-1 in the losers bracket of the Naperville Invitational Prior to that, Lyons ended Benet’s season with a 1-0 victory in a 2021 sectional final.

“Last year we got up 1-0 and they scored two goals right after.” Oconer said. “I have a lot of respect for Lyons, the way the program is run and how everything they do is solid. They have very little weak spots in their entire lineup. They respond well, are well coached and organized. It’s hard to break through against a team like that and they’ve certainly been playing well. We’re looking forward to a good game.”