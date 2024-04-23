France at Cantigny plans set for summer

Cantigny, the former Wheaton estate of Col. Robert R. McCormick, has announced its 2024 season by presenting “France at Cantigny,” interpreting the theme through the First Division Museum and its gardens and grounds. (Image provided by Cantigny Communications)

Cantigny, the former Wheaton estate of Col. Robert R. McCormick, has announced its 2024 season by presenting “France at Cantigny,” interpreting the theme through the First Division Museum and its gardens and grounds.

The park is named for the French village and battle site when McCormick participated in the first U.S. victory in World War I as a member of the army’s First Infantry Division. Later, that same division returned to France on D-Day, storming Omaha Beach and beginning the liberation of Europe during World War II. In honor of these events, Cantigny is looking back to France throughout 2024.

Signature 2024 events and attractions will include:

Cantigny Spring Fest - May 18: Enjoy a curated marketplace inside the historic McCormick House, the grand opening of the South Grove Beer Garden with musical guest Gleeson Irish Trio, the annual bulb sale, backstage greenhouse tours and a family walk with a garden gnome scavenger hunt.

Nothing But Victory - Opening June 6: This immersive outdoor exhibit will commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day. A fusion of art and history, the installation spans more than 300 yards across the grounds, recalling June 6, 1944. Inside the museum, a complementing exhibit will highlight the D-Day service of seven well-known personalities. Additional programming will include lectures, guided exhibit tours and drop-in events for kids and families. West Suburban Symphony will perform a free “D-Day in Music” concert on Saturday, June 8.

Summer Garden Displays: Recall the 17th century fables of Jean de la Fontaine, such as The Lion in Love and Battle of the Two Roosters. During World War II, celebrating French history and culture was a form of resistance and comfort under Nazi occupations. Cantigny is reintroducing these fables and bringing them to life in its gardens.

Cantigny Jazz and Wine Fest - June 23: The 2024 version of this popular event returns in partnership with College of DuPage jazz station WDCB-FM featuring a European flair and French wine selections. Special VIP tickets are available.

Paris Saint-Germain Academy Soccer Camp - July 8-12: PSG Academy Chicago presents soccer skills training for ages 6-19. Visit psgacademychicago.com for camp registration. A free soccer day with PSG will feature skill clinics for ages 6-14 along with fun for all ages on July 13.

Voyage en France - July 20: Experience demonstrations, live entertainment, special garden displays, children’s activities, a French marketplace by Bensidoun and a replica Eiffel Tower at this full-day cultural festival celebrating the sights, sounds and flavors of France. A simulated Moulin Rouge at the South Grove Beer Garden promises an exciting evening for adult guests.

Cantigny GLOW - Aug. 17: Party in the City of Light while enjoying fluorescent cocktails, colorful fashion, glow-in-the-dark games and pulsating live music. Cantigny will transform into a French discotheque during this adults-only evening event.

To plan a visit, view pricing and purchase daily admission or special event tickets, visit cantigny.org. The website also features a full schedule of upcoming events.