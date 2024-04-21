Glen Ellyn Park District pool pass discounts available through April 30

Glen Ellyn residents and nonresidents can receive early bird discounts for Sunset Pool season passes until April 30. Make a splash this summer and enjoy endless swimming, sunshine and the newly renovated pool’s new features.

The renovations include a brand new slide feature, a dedicated children’s wading pool and two family restrooms. Flexible membership options will be available to fit your needs, including children, adult, senior and family options.

2024 Preseason Membership Rates:

Infants ages 3 and under: Free

Children ages 3 to 17: Resident - $125, Nonresident - $175

Adults ages 18-59: Resident - $135, Nonresident - $185

Seniors ages 60 and older: Resident - $70, Nonresident - $90

Family of two: Resident - $180, Nonresident - $220. Additional family members: Resident - $35, Nonresident - $60

The season passes are non-refundable. To purchase memberships, visit gepark.org/memberships or the Spring Avenue Recreation Center, Main Street Recreation Center or Ackerman Sports and Fitness Center.

Get your pool photo ID or replacement at any of the above locations during regular hours. You can even pay for the pass beforehand online.

For questions about Sunset Pool memberships, contact the Glen Ellyn Park District at 630-942-7280 or registration@gepark.org.