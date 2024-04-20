Nazareth Academy to host final spring concerts

Nazareth Academy’s fine art department will host two final concerts to conclude its student-artists spring showcase. All are welcome to attend the following free concerts performed by the school’s band and choir ensembles.

Choir Concert

7 p.m. May 1

Alexine Chapel at Nazareth Academy

The concert will features music ranging from oldies by the Mamas and the Papas and Joni Mitchell to current stars Taylor Swift, Keane and Mylie Cyrus with hits like “Flowers,” “California Dreamin’,” “Both Sides Now” and “Long Live.” All are welcome to this free concert where our talented seniors will be highlighted.

Band Concert

7 p.m. May 8

Romano Family Theatre at Nazareth Academy

The concert program includes selections from “La La Land,” “Jurassic Park,” “Up” and much more. The concert will also honor senior band members.

Nazareth Academy is located at 1209 W. Ogden Ave., La Grange Park.