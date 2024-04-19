Nate Burden’s 10-strikeout gem lifts Wheaton Academy baseball to win: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup:

BASEBALL

Wheaton Academy 6, Aurora Christian 1

Nate Burden struck out 10 and allowed zero earned runs on four hits over five innings for the Warriors (15-1). At the plate, Dom Murrell was 3 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI.

Nazareth 5, St. Patrick 0

Luca Fiore struck out eight over five no-hit innings, David Cox had a double and two RBIs, Cole Reifsteck was 2 for 2 with a run scored and John Hughes 2 for 4 with a run scored for Nazareth (20-0, 6-0). Chuck Roche and Nick Drtina each drove in a run.

Riverside-Brookfield 14, Westmont 0

Losing pitcher Noah Grimm struck out four and allowed four hits over two innings and had a hit at the plate for Westmont (10-5-1, 1-2).

GIRLS SOCCER

Benet 2, Naperville Central 1

Bailey Abbott and Caira Zupo scored goals and Annie Fitzgerald assisted both for the Redwings (7-2-1) at the Naperville Invitational.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Benet d. Nazareth 25-16, 25-11