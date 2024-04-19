Montini names new assistant principal for student services

Montini Catholic High School has announced the promotion of Alexxis Johnson to assistant principal for student services for the upcoming 2024-25 school year.

Johnson began her career in education at Montini in the fall of 2020. Last year, she was named director of its Signum Fidei Program, an academic support program designed for students whose entrance test scores indicate a need to develop skills and strategies to master the challenges of a high school curriculum.

She holds a master’s degree in education with an administrative endorsement, a bachelor’s degree in English and secondary education, a learning behavioral specialist endorsement, is certified in the Danielson model for teacher evaluation and is finishing the John Johnston Institute for Lasallian Formation in May.

Johnson will officially assume the position on June 1. since her promotion will leave an opening in the Signum Fidei Program, she will help oversee the selection of a new program director for the 2024-25 school year.