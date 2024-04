The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area will present a program on Policing the 21st Century from 7 to 8:30 p.m May 23 at the Brookfield Library, 3541 Park Ave., Brookfield.

The event’s featured speaker will be former Riverside police chief Tom Weitzel, who will speak about current police issues and other related criminal justice topics. Audience questions will be encouraged.

The event is free and open tot he public. For more information, email league@lagrangearealwv.org.