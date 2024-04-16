Actor Kal Penn to join La Grange Public Library for virtual program

Join La Grange Public Library for an evening with actor, writer, producer and former associate director of the White House Office of Public Engagement Kal Penn from 7 to 8 p.m. May 7 via Zoom.

Penn is best known for his roles in the TV series “House” and the “Harold & Kumar” films. He released his first book, “You Can’t Be Serious,” in 2021 and wrapped production on a climate change docuseries, “Getting Warmer with Kal Penn” in 2023.

Register for this virtual program from Illinois Libraries Present here.

For information on more programs from La Grange Public Library, such as crafting events for teens, a local seed exchange program and an art afternoon for families, visit lagrangelibrary.org.