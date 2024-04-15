Two charged with burglary, retail theft following unrelated incidents in Wheaton, Oak Brook

Two individuals were charged with burglary and retail theft after stealing merchandise from Wheaton and Oak Brook retail stores in unrelated incidents, prosecutors said.

The offenders, a 31-year-old Chicago woman, and a 42-year-old Venezuelan migrant currently living in Chicago, both appeared in First Appearance Court this weekend. The offender from Chicago also is charged with with one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Both defendants were released pre-trial as the charges against them are non-detainable under the dangerousness standard.

At 8:26 p.m. Dec. 12, 2023, the Chicago woman allegedly entered the Ulta Beauty store located at 112 Danada Square West, Wheaton, with her two minor children. Once inside the store, she allegedly selected more than $300 worth of fragrances and left the store, according to the release.

Additionally, according to the criminal complaint filed against her, she allegedly directed her two minor children “in the commission of a criminal offense being a burglary to the Ulta Beauty.” On March 11, following an investigation into the burglary, Judge Michael Burton issued an arrest warrant. The offender was arrested on the warrant on April 12, according to the release.

At about 4:34 p.m. April 13, Oak Brook police responded to a burglary call at the Macy’s department store located at 1 Oakbrook Center. It is alleged that the Venezuelan migrant entered Macy’s, selected more than $300 worth of Hugo Boss pants and shirts and left the store without paying for the merchandise. Oak Brook police officers arrested him outside the store, authorities said.

“The message DuPage County law enforcement is sending to would-be thieves is simple, if you come to DuPage County to steal, you will be arrested, charged and prosecuted,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “What I find particularly troubling in the case against (one of the offenders) is the allegation that she enlisted her two minor children to assist her in her criminal activity. Contrary to popular belief, retail theft is not a victimless crime and results in lost profits for business owners, lost wages for employees and higher prices for consumers.”

The Chicago offender’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 6 for arraignment. The other offender is scheduled to appear in court on May 13 for arraignment.