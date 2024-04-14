Kennedy Joe walkoff hit caps off Nazareth softball doubleheader sweep: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

SOFTBALL

Nazareth 10-3, Carmel 4-2

Kennedy Joe had a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth to complete a doubleheader sweep. Taylor Reynolds and Catie Luzzi had a combined 13 strikeouts. In the first game, Joe hit a grand slam and Reynolds hit a solo homer and Luzzi struck out 11.

Wheaton North 20, West Aurora 9

Reagan Crosthwaite tied Wheaton North’s career home run record with her 21st, a two-run shot and her seventh of the season, and Makayla Hammer, Erin Metz, Macy Pomatto and Moriah Herr also went deep for the Falcons. Crosthwaite and Hammer had four RBIs.

Westmont 18, Cristo Rey Jesuit 1

Grace Detente drove in four runs on two hits, including a triple. Reagan Kelly got the win on the mound allowing no hits one run over three innings.

BASEBALL

Nazareth 7, Joliet Catholic 4

Landon Thome had a triple, single and two RBIs, John Hughes two hits and two RBIs and Cole Reifsteck had two RBIs as the Roadrunners (17-0, 3-0 ESCC) remained unbeaten. Winning pitcher Dave Cox struck out three over five innings, allowing three hits. Mac McGarry struck out four and retired all six batters he faced in two innings of relief.

Westmont 12, Newark 1

Lucas Hicks struck out 11 over five innings and homered, doubled, scored four runs and drove in three for the Sentinels (10-3-1). Rocco Damato was 3 for 4 with three doubles, two runs scored and four RBIs.

York 5, Leyden 2

The Dukes improved to 12-2 on the season.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wheaton Academy 3, Geneseo 2

Anna Africa had a goal and assist and Eva De Souza and Annika Vandervelde also scored goals for the Warriors (4-0-3) at the Body Armor Series tournament. Calla Brust had four saves in goal.