Glen Ellyn Park District to celebrate Earth Week with numerous activities

The Glen Ellyn Park District has released its schedule of upcoming activities to celebrate Earth Week.

Volunteer Day: 9 to 11 a.m. April 20 at Ackerman Woods. Attendees will be able to help remove invasive brush. This event is open to families with children ages eight and older.

9 to 11 a.m. April 20 at Ackerman Woods. Attendees will be able to help remove invasive brush. This event is open to families with children ages eight and older. Trees for Glen Ellyn: 9 a.m. to noon April 24. Participants can learn about a volunteer tree planting and caring opportunity. This event is open to people ages 8 and older.

9 a.m. to noon April 24. Participants can learn about a volunteer tree planting and caring opportunity. This event is open to people ages 8 and older. Forest Bathing Wellness Walk: April 21 at Churchill Park, 271 St. Charles Road. The event features a guided forest bathing walk led by a certified nature and forest therapy guide. The fee is $15 for residents and $18 for nonresidents. This event is intended for adults ages 18 and older.

April 21 at Churchill Park, 271 St. Charles Road. The event features a guided forest bathing walk led by a certified nature and forest therapy guide. The fee is $15 for residents and $18 for nonresidents. This event is intended for adults ages 18 and older. Wildflower Walk: 9 to 10:30 a.m. April 23 at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, and Benjamin Gault Bird Sanctuary, 625 N. Main St. Attendees can go on a guided walk to learn about spring wildflowers. This event is intended of people ages 18 and older.

9 to 10:30 a.m. April 23 at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, and Benjamin Gault Bird Sanctuary, 625 N. Main St. Attendees can go on a guided walk to learn about spring wildflowers. This event is intended of people ages 18 and older. Migration Morning: 8:30 to 10 a.m. April 25 at Manor Park, 375 Illinois St. Participants will be able to go on a guided bird walk to spot spring warblers. This event is intended for people ages 18 and older.

8:30 to 10 a.m. April 25 at Manor Park, 375 Illinois St. Participants will be able to go on a guided bird walk to spot spring warblers. This event is intended for people ages 18 and older. Library Storytime: 10:30 a.m. April 22 at Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave. Attendees can listen to a story celebrating Earth Day. This event is intended for children ages 5 and under.

10:30 a.m. April 22 at Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave. Attendees can listen to a story celebrating Earth Day. This event is intended for children ages 5 and under. Breakfast with the Birds: 9 to 10:30 a.m. April 26 at Churchill Park, 271 St. Charles Road. The event features a birdwatching walk. Donuts, coffee and hot chocolate will be served. This event is open to the public. The fee is $5 for residents and $7 for nonresidents.

9 to 10:30 a.m. April 26 at Churchill Park, 271 St. Charles Road. The event features a birdwatching walk. Donuts, coffee and hot chocolate will be served. This event is open to the public. The fee is $5 for residents and $7 for nonresidents. Arbor Day Experience: 1:30 to 3 p.m. April 26 at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road. Attendees will be able to learn about Arbor Day and plant a tree. This event is intended for children ages 5 to 12. The fee is $10 for residents and $12 for nonresidents.

Registration is required for all Earth Week activities. For information and to register, visit gepark.org/register.