Boys track and field: Suburban Life 2024 season previews

Downers Grove North’s Ryan Eddington takes second in the Class 3A 800 Meter State Finals in May 2023 in Charleston. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

The boys track and field season is heading outdoors, and here are previews of teams from around the Suburban Life coverage area.

Coach: Brian Quirk

2023 team highlights: Second at East Suburban Catholic Meet and Glenbard South Sectional

Returning 2023 Class 2A state competitors: Juniors Griffin Schneid 800 (All-state 8th, 1:56.99), Finn Richards 3,200 (12th, 9:43.74) and 1,600 (19th, 4:31.79) and Aiden Hulett 3,200 (16th, 9:47.29), sophomore Declan Diamond pole vault (20th-tie, no height) and 4x400 relay with Galgano and Schneid (24th, 3:31.85)

Others to watch: Seniors Tim Diamond, Nick Galgano, Danny Keating, Jacob Molloy, Danny O’Malley, Carter Ross, Danny Shannon, and Emmanuel Seri, juniors Val Cordova, Enzo Hins, Jeffrey Lange, Alex Petrov and Will Yacullo, sophomores Conor Evers, Kevin Howard, Joe Rocchi and Will Schaeffer and freshmen Lucas Catapia, Sean Fagan, Dean Meah and Will Niziolek

Worth noting: Now 3A, Benet has finished top-two in the ESCC every season since 2003 except 2016. Schneid had indoor team bests in the 400 (52.65) and 800 (1:57.59), only .60 from his all-state performance. Richards was fifth at 3A state cross country and injured Phelan also was all-state (20th).

Coach: Andrew Adelmann

2023 team highlights: Third at West Suburban Silver Meet; won Wheaton Warrenville South Sectional, sixth at state meet (33 points)

Returning 2023 Class 3A state competitors: Seniors Vince Davero triple jump (All-state 2nd, 14.43m/47-4 1/4) and long jump (15th, 6.38m/20-11 1/4), Ryan Eddington 800 (All-state 2nd, 1:52.84) and Caden Weber 1,600 (All-state 4th, 4:12.63), 4x800 relay with junior Grant Schroder, Weber and Eddington and senior Zach Bender in prelims (All-state 2nd, 7:48.53), 4x200 relay with senior Alain Denou, junior Ethan Murphy and sophomore Max Troha (20th, 1:29.65), 4x400 relay with juniors Thimotee Denou and Ethan Kist and Murphy (24th, 3:26.08) and junior Brady Travers 3,200 (41st, 9:57.29)

Others to watch: Juniors John Courtney, John Curtis, Ryan Gustis, Jack Loftus, Emanuel Murphy and Gavin Murray and sophomore Will Surratt

Worth noting: The Trojans possess state experience with Davero and the 3A state cross country champions led by all-staters Cupial (7th), Schroder (10th) and Eddington (13th). Davero ranked No. 3 in Illinois indoors in the triple (47-3 1/4) and long (7.08m/23-2 3/4) jumps after sweeping both (14.38m/47-2 1/4 and 23-2 3/4) at the indoor Silver Meet. Cupial (1,600 in 4:21.01), Travers (3,200 in 9:36.34) and Murphy (400 in 51.82) also won for the third-place Trojans. Eddington ran under state qualifying in the 800 (1:56.25, Illinois No. 9) and 1,600 (4:20.26) and in his last indoor race joined Cupial, Schroder and Surratt for the No. 3 Illinois time in the 4x800 (7:57.13 March 4).

Coach: Mike Farthing

2023 team highlights: Won West Suburban Gold Meet

Returning 2023 Class 3A state competitors: 4x800 relay with senior Nick Sadelski (All-state 7th, 7:52.86) and senior Josh Poeschel 3,200 (30th, 9:41.28)

Others to watch: Seniors Chris Williams, Damarius Davis, Nick O’Halloran, Carter Reed and Anthony Addante, juniors Jonathan Cinco, Jake Steele, Tim Sumlin, Jackson Bosell, Jaxon Flakus, TJ Harvat, Ivan Lagunas, Gio Rodriguez and Griffen Smott, sophomores Ethan Traugott, Patrick Durbin and Teyous Sharkey and freshmen Tayshaun Austin and Conrad Saner

Worth noting: New head coach Farthing was an assistant sprints coach the previous four seasons. The Mustangs’ 29th indoor Gold title (167 points) included titles from Reed (11-6 in pole vault), Sumlin (600 in 1:27.82) and Sharkey (low hurdles in 7.89) and seven second places. Poeschel ran 4:26.87 (1,600) and 9:42.12 (3,200) indoors.

Coach: David Rill

2023 team highlights: Third at Glenbard South Sectional

Returning 2023 Class 2A state competitors: Seniors Nate McKillop 3,200 (All-state 7th, 9:30.75), Dean O’Bryan 1,600 (22nd, 4:32.61), Jalen Williams long jump (26th, 5.51m/18-1) and Avion Brown high jump (19th-tie, no height) and sophomore Matt Simon 400 (21st, 54.04)

Others to watch: Senior Quinten Ahler, juniors Junior Benicio Carideox, Henry Fluecke and Quinn Philbin and sophomores Aiden Williams, Emilio Nery, Cameron Garrett and Eugene Terrell

Worth noting: Triathlete McKillop ran a personal-best 9:27.53 for third in the 3,200 at the indoor CCL Meet (No. 5 2A). O’Bryan (1,600 in 4:39.16) and Brown (1.72m/5-7 3/4 in high jump) were fourth and fifth, respectively. On frosh-soph, Simon won the 400 (52.32) and Aiden Williams was second (60 hurdles). The promising underclassmen also won the 4x200 (1:39.08) and 4x400 (3:40.00).

Coach: Dan Greco

2023 team highlights: Won Upstate Eight Meet

Returning 2023 Class 3A state competitors: Seniors Joey Rosenthal 100 (15th, 11.18) and Eric McClain long jump (19th, 6.30m/20-8)

Others to watch: Seniors Eric McClain, Joey Rosenthal, Ryan Van Dam, David Hernandez, Danny Zlatanov and Ryan Stringer, juniors Amonte Cook and Josh Roimicher and sophomore Mason Hephner

Worth noting: The Rams hope to repeat as outdoor UEC champs after finishing second indoors (109 points) with titles from McClain (6.38m/20-11 1/4 in long jump), Van Dam (800 in 2:03.40), Cook (55 in 6.68), Roimicher (200 in 24.01) and the 4x160 (1:16.87). Defending outdoor UEC champs are Rosenthal (100 and 200), McClain (long jump), who went a personal-best 22-4 1/2 March 8, and the 4x100 and 4x200 relays, which at sectionals missed state cuts by .02 and .18.

Coach: Doug Gorski

2023 team highlights: Second at Upstate Eight Meet, won Glenbard South Sectional

Returning 2023 Class 2A state competitors: 4x800 relay with seniors Lucas Newman and Tim Jochum and junior Michael Bailey (All-state 4th, 7:58.12), Jochum 800 (All-state 9th, 1:57.26), seniors Jaden Frederick 3,200 (10th, 9:36.43) and 1,600 (16th, 4:29.22) and Harper Bryan 110 hurdles (12th, 15.30) and 300 hurdles (25th-tie, false start), junior Angjelos Salca high jump (26th-tie, no height) and 4x100 relay with seniors Carter London, Justin Jones and Bryan (36th, DQ)

Others to watch: Sophomores Kyle Quaid-Bowman and Elijah Danguilan and freshman Tom Jochum

Worth noting: The Raiders were second at 2A state cross country and again won the indoor UEC (135 points). They’re seeking a third straight sectional title and more than last year’s 10 state points. The Jochums, Frederick and Newman combined for seven state-qualifying cuts indoors among the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. Tim Jochum (800 in 1:56.79 March 8) and Frederick (9:20.50 March 23) are ranked No. 2 in 2A. Also exceeding state cuts indoors were the 4x800 (8:17.30 March 23), Danguilan (1.87m/6-1 1/2 in high jump March 19) and Quaid-Bowman (4.34m/14-2 3/4 in pole vault March 15). At indoor UEC, Frederick (9:41.18) and Tom Jochum and Tim Jochum (4:29.48) and Frederick were 1-2 in the 3,200 and 1,600 and Danguilan, Quaid-Bowman and the 4x800 were victorious.

Coach: David Voland

Returning 2023 Class 3A state competitors: 4x800 relay with seniors Tim Meehan, Chuck Halden and Anthony Nitti (14th, 7:56.66), junior Mason Ellens 200 (15th, 22.25) and seniors Luke Benson triple jump (17th, 13.02m/42-8 3/4), Halden 1,600 (17th, 4:22.39) and Nitti 800 (50th, 2:03.75)

Others to watch: Senior Ben Saucedo, juniors Graham Faris, Liam Grady, Spencer Melms and Ryan Fader and sophomore Ollie Wintermute

Worth noting: As the Hilltoppers build another strong 4x800, Nitti was third in the 800 (1:57.37) at the indoor Silver Meet, already under the state-qualifying standard. The relay was third (8:08.79) with an indoor-best 8:02.90 March 4, .36 from the state cut. Third-place Benson (13.92m/45-8 in triple jump) also surpassed the state cut and went 45-9 March 1 and third-place Wintermute (4.11m/13-6 in pole vault) was two inches shy. Ellens was second in the 55 (6.56) and third in the 200 (22.71).

Coach: Jim Westphal

2023 team highlights: Second at Plainfield North Sectional, tied for fourth at state (37 points)

Returning 2023 Class 3A state competitors: Seniors Aden Bandukwala 1,600 (State Champion, 4:10.99) and 3,200 (3rd, 9:10.42) and Michael Prieto high jump (19th, 1.85m/6-1), 4x400 relay with junior Smith Maxwell (26th, 3:26.45) and 4x200 relay with seniors Andrew Lyne, Layomi Olaitan and Evan Bots and junior Kelan McInerney (38th, 1:33.50)

Others to watch: Seniors Mark Ortiz, Max Lowe, Jack Parkins and Austin Segers and juniors Owen Stamer and Cooper Revord

Worth noting: Bandukwala captured his second straight 3A cross country state championship Nov. 4 and passed state cuts indoors in the 800 (1:53.67 Feb. 24, Illinois No. 3) and 400 (50.46 March 1). He was fourth in the 1,600 at the indoor Silver Meet (4:27.86). Segers won the 55 highs (8.41) and high jumper Prieto cleared 1.98m/6-6 as he eyes the 6-8 1/2 school record. Ortiz, third at 2023 sectionals in shot, was second (15.56m/51-0 3/4) with a lifetime-best 51-3 3/4 Feb. 24 beyond the state cut.

Coach: James Dickerson

2023 team highlights: Third at West Suburban Gold Meet

Athletes to watch: Seniors Erik Larson, Karam Tajeddin and Zayn Arroyo and juniors Amari Alexander, Freddie Finnegan, Ethan Frankel, Langston Love, Dziugas Meiliulis and DeAndre Thomas and sophomores Luke Brossard, Alex Galvez and Wojtek Gilarski

Worth noting: Alexander’s fifth-place 11.11 at sectionals was .07 from state. He won the 60 at Top Times March 23 (6.94) and the 55 (6.52, No. 8 Illinois) and 200 (23.67) at the indoor WSC Gold Meet besides helping the 4x200 prevail (1:35.78). Larson, fifth at sectionals in the 110 hurdles (15.65), was second in the 55 hurdles (8.20). Tajeddin was second in triple jump (13.09m/42-11 1/2).

Boys Track and Field, DuKane Conference indoor meet Wheaton Warrenville South's Amari Williams is met at the finish by Da'jion Riley for the win in the 4x200 during DuKane Boys Indoor Track and Field Conference Championships in March 2024. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Coach: Bob Cronin

2023 team highlights: Second at Metro Suburban Red Meet, third at Seneca Sectional *Returning 2023

Class 1A state competitors: Junior Evan Smith 100 (17th, 11.22) and 200 (17th, 22.75), 4x100 relay with seniors Aiden Rosa and Elijah Eason, junior Jordan Hall and Smith (14th, 44.00) and 4x200 relay with Rosa, Hall, Smith and Eason (17th, 1:32.14)

Others to watch: Seniors KJ Parker, Johnny Velasquez and Byron Jones, junior Zach Spencer and sophomore Arius Jones

Worth noting: Smith swept the 1A boys 60 (6.97) and 200 (22.39) with season bests at Top Times March 22. His indoor bests in the 55 (6.74 Feb. 25), 200 and 60 ranked No. 2, 3 and 5 for 1A. At the indoor CCL Meet, the experienced fourth-place 4x200 relay (1:33.93) ran the No. 3 1A time. Parker’s sixth-place 21-1 1/2 long jump at Top Times ranks No. 8. Spencer was fourth in triple jump at the 2023 sectional (12.17m/39-11 1/4).

Coach: Dennis Kennedy

2023 team highlights: Second at South Suburban Blue Meet

Returning 2023 Class 3A state competitors: Seniors Quinton Peterson 110 hurdles (17th, 15.25) and 300 hurdles (scratch) and Jacob Katauskas shot (18th, 14.73m/48-4) and 4x200 relay with junior Chase LeFevers and Peterson (34th, 1:31.34)

Others to watch: Seniors Jack Davey and Daniel Foy, sophomores Daniel Jacquez and Sam Scoville and freshman Gavin Abad.

Worth noting: This should be a great finish for Kennedy, retiring after 19 seasons with Lemont and 29 overall. All four 2023 state qualifiers established school records -- Peterson (14.91 in 110s and 39.14 in 300s), Katauskas (51-5 3/4 in shot) and the 4x200 relay (1:29.66). Peterson won the 3A 60 hurdles at Top Times (8.16) with the state’s No. 4 time. On March 16, Jaquez’s personal-best 6-3 1/2 in high jump exceeded the state-qualifying height and Katauskas threw 50-11 1/2.

Coach: Mike Danner

2023 team highlights: Second at Proviso East Sectional

Returning 2023 Class 3A state competitors: 4x800 relay with senior Nick Strayer (All-state 5th, 7:51.25), 4x400 relay with Strayer (12th, 3:23.65). 4x100 relay with senior Adrian Llerenas (17th, 42.87) and seniors Strayer 1,600 (24th, 4:28.73) and Cillian Henning 3,200 (35th, 9:44.34)

Others to watch: Juniors Ben Wuggazer, Charlie Ciesla, David Eterno, Tate Pavelka, Isaac Constas and Brady Ryan and sophomores Anthony Pearson and Gustavo Mojarro.

Worth noting: An all-state 18th in cross country for the fourth-place Lions, Strayer exceeded state cuts in the 800 (1:55.44, Illinois No. 5) for second at the indoor Silver Meet and 1,600 (4:16.85, Illinois No. 8) to win Batavia’s Distance Madness March 8 before taking second at the Silver (4:21.56). Wuggazer (3,200 in 9:41.04), Llerenas (200 in 23.37) and Pavelka (1,600 in 4:28.65) were third, fourth and fifth. Henning, a two-time cross country all-stater like Strayer, is recovering from injury.

Montini

Coach: Eric Brechtel

Returning 2023 Class 2A state competitors: Senior Hugh Flannery 3,200 (31st, 10:28.80).

Others to watch: Seniors George Asay, Gabriel Bianco, Sam Hemmersmeier, Alex Marre and Tanner Sebben, juniors Nolan Ferris, Vince Irion, Nick Irion and Santino Florio and sophomores Nico Castaldo and Joey Gabreleski.

Worth noting: The Broncos’ 4x200 relay of Florio, the Irions and Castaldo (1:33.98, No. 14 1A) and 4x400 relay of Hemmersmeier, Bianco, Sebben and Gabrelski (3:42.67) set indoor school records at the indoor CCL Meet. The 4x100 and 4x200 both were fourth at sectionals. In cross country, Ferris was 35th at 2A state while Flannery remains sidelined from his fall injury.

Morton

Coach: Kendall Lager

Athletes to watch: Seniors Anwar Simon, Manuel Soto and Daniel Ariaga, juniors Christian Valadez, Jeremiah Adams, Alan Rivera, Joshua Smellie, Josh Trujillo, sophomores Alex Rodriguez and Orlando Sandoval, Joseph Irazarry, Ty Williams, Kayden Royster and Jaleel Winfield and freshman Miguel Flores

Worth noting: New coach Lager is a former assistant. At 3A Top Times March 23, Rodriguez bested the 3,200 state cut with an eighth-place 9:28.03 and Valadez was eighth in the 400 (51.59) after taking third at sectionals behind two seniors (51.26). At the indoor WSC Gold Meet, the third-place Mustangs (104 points) got titles from Rodriguez (1,600 in personal-best 4:28.43 and 3,200 in 9:37.74), Valadez (400 in 51.82) and Soto (800 in personal-best 2:04.13).

Coach: Paris Lewis

Returning 2023 Class 2A state competitors: Junior Nolan Daly discus (27th, 36.64m/120-2) and sophomores Lesroy Tittle 200 (13th, 22.28) and Trenton Walker triple jump (scratch)

Others to watch: Senior Luke Holstrom, juniors Michael Kanzer, Matthew Petersen and Garrett Reese, sophomores Daniel Lewis, Timothy Lopez and Sawyer Holstine and freshmen Charles Calhoun and Grant Marshall

Worth noting: Walker led four indoor school records with his fourth-place 42-6 3/4 triple jump beyond the state- qualifying standard at 2A Top Times March 23. Other records were Kanzer (400 in 55.36), Tittle (6.63 in 55) and the 4x400 (Kanzer, Lewis, Petersen, Walker in 3:49.77). Tittle, the football speedster, was third in long jump (6.24m/20-5 3/4) and fourth in the 100 (11.25) at sectionals. Newcomers Lopez from soccer and Petersen and Holstine from basketball should help.

Coach: David Weishaar

2023 team highlights: Shared Metro Suburban Blue Meet title

Returning 2023 Class 3A state competitors: 4x800 relay with seniors Jack O’Brien, Will Kallas and Hayden Marrs (24th, 8:04.20), 4x400 relay with Marrs, Kallas and O’Brien (25th, 3:26.31) and junior Brady Norman 3,200 (43rd, 10:04.01)

Others to watch: Seniors Khrysler Jimenez, David Kummer, Brennan Lester, Evan McMullen and Luke Smithing and juniors Connor Fouts, Asa Kahle, Joel Kon, Diego Lopez-Molina, Mateo Santini, Matthew Torrens, Wayne Torrens and Henry Walker

Worth noting: All 2023 state returnees are cross country veterans, helping the Bulldogs to the 2022 2A state title and 21st in 3A Nov. 4. Kallas cleared an all-time school-record 4.26m/14-0 in pole vault March 23 – four inches above the state-qualifying mark -- and O’Brien ran 1:59.43 in the 800 March 8. Smithing was a 2022 3A state qualifier in the 300 hurdles (21st, 43.65) and O’Brien and Marrs were 2021 state relay competitors. Joining the Upstate Eight next season, the Bulldogs are favorites in the four-team MSC.

Coach: Jason Accardi

Athletes to watch: Seniors Charlie Coyle and James Keegan and sophomores Nolan Kiley and Gavin Mueller

Worth noting: Mueller’s 15.32 m/50-3 1/4 in shot March 6 exceeded the 14.80m/48-7 state cut. Mueller, Coyle (3,200) and Kiley (800) were sixth at last year’s sectional.

Timothy Christian

Coach: John Vander Kamp

2023 team highlights: Won Metro Suburban Red Meet

Returning 2023 Class 1A state competitors: Senior Tyce Plaisier 800 (22nd, 2:05.88) and 4x800 relay with Plaisier and senior Giovanni Molina (20th, 8:41.57)

Others to watch: Seniors Josh Bemister and Caleb Hoekstra, junior Jonathan Kelsey and sophomores Chandler Brady and Will Hoving

Worth noting: Part of the new Chicagoland Christian Conference, the Trojans won last year’s MSC Red with event victories including the 4x400 with Plaisier, Bemister and Kelsey (3:45.07). At sectionals, the Trojans won the 4x800 and had four seconds, including Plaisier’s 2:07.56.

Coach: Brian Dunne

Returning 2023 Class 1A state competitors: 4x800 relay with senior Kaleb Sica and juniors Michael Aho and Quentin Jarlson (27th, 8:53.66) and 4x400 relay with Jarlson (33rd, 3:39.59)

Others to watch: Seniors Abraham Johnson, Joe Kone, Paul Lalonde, Billy McGhie and Jude Paul and juniors Malachi Boatright and Taj Lewis

Worth noting: New head coach Dunne previously was an assistant since 2016 and volunteer assistant. Competing for the first time since freshman year, Johnson set the overall school record in triple jump (13.70m/44-11 1/2 March 16) – Illinois’ 1A best by 1 3/4 inches -- and indoor school record in long jump (6.41m/21-0 1/2 March 2, No. 11 in 1A), just 4 1/4 inches from the outdoor record. Kone, also back for the first time since 2021, and newcomers Boatright, Paul and Lewis supplement roughly 40 athletes.

Coach: Chris Felinski

2023 team highlights: Third at Metro Suburban Blue Meet

Returning 2023 Class 2A state competitors: Senior Canyon Roberts 300 hurdles (12th, 41.31) and 110 hurdles (15th, 15.45), junior Emery Eckert 100 (29th, 11.42) and sophomore Griffin Schlenbecker high jump (12th, 1.85m/6-1)

Others to watch: Seniors Shaymis Powell and Tobias Visker, junior Max Colombet and freshman Miguel Boney

Worth noting: Newcomers Visker and Boney could respectively help the 4x100 and 4x800 contend for state. At 2023 state, Schlenbecker came one height (6-2) from high jump finals. At sectionals, Eckert ran a personal-best 11.09 and Roberts (12-6) was three inches from adding pole vault to his state docket.

Coach: Nate Roe

2023 team highlights: Second at DuKane Meet

Athletes to watch: Seniors Stephen DeMoss, Ethan Le, Jack Syme, John Tarpeh and Printess Wynn, juniors Matthew Beamer, Aidan Murphy, Michale Gallichio, Tony Garakat, Luke Haworth, Jonathan Hurst and Colin Voress and sophomores Gabe Jewell, Dominic Lomma, Ronin Quinlin and Max Serbick

Worth noting: DeMoss cleared 6-3 1/2 in high jump Feb. 24 – one-half inch above state qualifying. An all-state 23rd in cross country, Murphy, who missed 1,600 state by .44 at sectionals (4:24.04), ran a season-best 4:25.61 for second at the indoor DKC Meet. Newcomer Beamer (6.17m/20-3 in long jump) was the Falcons’ lone champion.

Coach: Rob Harvey

Returning 2023 Class 3A state competitors: Junior Amari Williams 300 hurdles (All-state 9th, 41.76) and 110 hurdles (13th, 15.20) and 4x800 relay with senior Ben Adkins (13th, 7:55.93)

Others to watch: Seniors Da’jion Riley, Jayden Bauer, Ethan Campbell, Martin Dvorak, Parker Holz, Ben Ishimwe, Adam Middleton, Lucas Rossini and Aaron Vivar, juniors Aiden Noel, Braylon Baines, Jacob Brocious, Sydell Johnson, Christian Keller and Luke Kennedy and sophomores Billy Economos and Amar’e Williams

Worth noting: The Tigers won the indoor DKC title (126 points) with titles from Riley (55 in 6.46), who posted a state-best 6.44 Feb. 15, Williams (55 hurdles in 7.92, Illinois No. 9), Narayanan (3,200 in 9:28.80) and the 4x200 (1:33.46). Brocious (200) and Adkins (800) were second. Riley was second in the 60 (6.97) by .03 at 3A Top Times. An all-state 12th in cross country, Narayanan is under state cuts for the 1,600 (4:23.57 March 8) and 3,200 (9:21.79 March 1). Noel (3,200 in 9:34.73) came within two seconds at Top Times.

Coach: Terrence Miller

2023 team highlights: Second at West Suburban Gold Meet

Returning 2023 Class 3A state competitors: Junior Jaden Royal triple jump (12th in finals, 13.35m/43-9 3/4) and 4x100 relay with junior Jaylin Miller (25th, 43.33)

Athletes to watch: Seniors Evan Weder, Noah Boyd, Joe Hanson, Sam McNeilly and Liam Moran, juniors Kasen Blain, Jordan Pate and Jake Koterba and sophomore Otis Powell

Worth noting: At the indoor Gold Meet, the Warriors took second (126 points). High jumpers Weder and Powell finished 1-2 with 1.90m/6-2 3/4 – right near the 6-3 state-qualifying standard. Also winning were Royal (13.21m/43-4 1/4 in triple jump), Pate (6.45m/21-2 in long jump), the 4x400 (3:40.30) and 4x800 (8:26.32). Koterba (shot), Miller (200), McNeilly (600) and the 4x200 were second. The 4x160 lineup of Hanson, Moran, Pate and Miller ran an indoor school-record 1:15.68 Feb. 13.

Coach: Charlie Kern

2023 team highlights: Second at West Suburban Silver Meet and Wheaton Warrenville South Sectional, tied for 11th at state (22 points)

Returning 2023 Class 3A state competitors: 4x200 relay with senior Cash Langley (All-state 2nd, 1:27.07), senior Gavin Schaer pole vault (All-state 5th 4.45m/14-7 1/4), 4x100 relay with Langley (All-state 6th, 42.75) and Langley 100 (scratch)

Others to watch: Seniors Brady Golomb and Avi Shah and juniors Emmett Bradford, Max Zangan, Danny Karnatz, Joe Reiff, Luke DeSimone, Zach Saltiel and Bruno Massel

Worth noting: The Dukes were second at the indoor Silver Meet (121 points) and enjoyed indoor school records from Schaer and Golomb, once Kern’s backyard neighbor who returns to Elmhurst for his final semester. At the indoor Silver Meet at York, Golomb won the 800 (fieldhouse-record 1:54.65) and 600 (1:25.63) and split 50.8 for the victorious 4x400 (3:32.49). Golomb also ran 4:15.22 in the 1,600 March 9. Schaer now owns the indoor pole vault record (4.80m/15-8 March 1) and won the event (4.57m/15-0) and was second in high jump (6-3) at indoor Silver. DeSimone won the 50 low hurdles (7.89), Saltiel (3,200 in 9:39.51) and the 4x200 (1:34.53) were second and Langley was third (55 in 6.57).