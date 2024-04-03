Teachers as change agents the topic of Elmhurst University panel discussion

Creating a network to support and sustain teacher research will be the topic of a panel discussion April 18 by alumni from Elmhurst University’s School of Education.

During the event, “Teachers as Agents of Change: Creating an Action Research Network,” School of Education faculty members Beverly Troiano and Simeon Stumme will introduce the Virtual Teacher Researcher Network and moderate a discussion by alumni teachers, instructional coaches and administrators who study their own teaching and/or support teachers through action research. A Q&A with the audience will follow the panel discussion.

The panelists include:

Michael Meadows, resident principal at Kelly High School, Chicago Public Schools. Meadows is pursuing an Ed.D. in educational leadership at University of Illinois Chicago.

Esther Pereira, bilingual coordinator and English Language Program teacher at Haugan Elementary School, Chicago Public Schools.

Jenny Pina, bilingual instructional coach at Lake Louise Elementary School, Community Consolidated School District 15 in Palatine.

Lily Velazquez Silva, first-grade dual language teacher at Tioga Elementary School, Bensenville School District 2.

“Teachers as Agents of Change” is part of the yearlong Graduate Studies Lecture Series, celebrating 25 years of graduate programs at Elmhurst University. Graduate studies at Elmhurst launched in 1998 with five programs. Today, Elmhurst offers more than 20 master’s degree programs and a number of graduate certificate programs in the business, education, health care and technology fields. The Graduate Studies Lectures, on a variety of compelling topics related to graduate programs offered at Elmhurst, support the development of lifelong learning and prepare students to thrive as adaptive leaders.

The panel discussion begins at 7 p.m. in the Frick Center, Blume Board Room (190 Prospect Ave., Elmhurst, elmhurst.edu/campusmap). The lecture will also be live streamed. Admission is free but reservations are encouraged, at elmhurst.edu/cultural. For more information, email marketing@elmhurst.edu.