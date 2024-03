Gear Up for the La Grange Park District’s Ultimate Cycle Race Day Challenge, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 14.

Cycling enthusiasts can participate in this fast-paced 1.5-hour stage ride class that is based on a real time trial of the Tour de France.

Challenge yourself and see if you have what it takes to be the best and wear the yellow jersey.

Bring at least two water bottles, a towel and a heart rate monitor if you have one. To sign up, visit https://bit.ly/3wyiuAG