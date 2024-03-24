DuPage Forest Preserve law enforcement department seeks reaccreditation

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County’s Law Enforcement department is hosting an on-site assessment April 1-3 in an effort to renew its accreditation with the nationally recognized Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies by verifying that it meets the agency’s strict professional standards.

As part of the assessment process, members of the community are invited to offer written comments through a secure online public portal, mail them to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 160, Gainesville, Va., 20155; or email calea@calea.org.

Comments must address the department’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards, which are available at Forest Preserve District headquarters by contacting accreditation manager Christina Adcock at 630-933-7230.

The Forest Preserve District’s Law Enforcement department is the first Illinois forest preserve or park district agency to meet CALEA’s standards. It was first accredited by CALEA in 2001 and has been re-accredited seven times. CALEA was created in 1979 as a credentialing authority through the joint efforts of law enforcement’s major executive associations.

The accreditation program requires agencies to comply with state-of the-art standards in four basic areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations and support services. The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County has been connecting people to nature for more than 100 years.

More than 5.5 million people visit its 60 forest preserves, 166 miles of trails, seven education centers, and scores of programs each year. For information, call 630-933-7200 or visit dupageforest.org.