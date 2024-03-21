Lyons Township High School newspaper, yearbook garner several awards

The Northern Illinois School Press Association (NISPA) Journalism Convention awarded Lyons Township High School students 11 print and online journalism awards.

The school’s newspaper won the Golden Eagle award, the highest distinction NSPA grants. The 2022-23 edition of Tabulae, the school’s yearbook, also won a Golden Eagle award.

The Northern Illinois Press Association’s annual gathering for high school journalists returned to the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn on March 15. NISPA is dedicated to highlighting the accomplishments and education of high school journalists throughout northern Illinois.

“My students work hard on publishing print issues and updating the website content all year. And while they do it for our readers and viewers online, and not for the awards, it’s gratifying to see their work validated,” LION Newspaper Advisor Jason Scales said in a news release.

Overall Newspaper Category: LION’s print newspaper won the Golden Eagle based on three print issues from fall 2023.

Overall Yearbook Category: Tabulae yearbook won the Golden Eagle based on 2022-23 issue.

Blue Ribbons for Excellence: Tabulae received for photography, coverage, theme/concept, design and writing

Overall Web Category: LION’s website won bronze medal distinction

Individual Contest Results:

