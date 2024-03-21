Lyons Township High School newspaper, yearbook garner several awards

The Northern Illinois School Press Association (NISPA) Journalism Convention awarded Lyons Township High School students 11 print and online journalism awards.
The school’s newspaper won the Golden Eagle award, the highest distinction NSPA grants. The 2022-23 edition of Tabulae, the school’s yearbook, also won a Golden Eagle award.
The Northern Illinois Press Association’s annual gathering for high school journalists returned to the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn on March 15. NISPA is dedicated to highlighting the accomplishments and education of high school journalists throughout northern Illinois.
“My students work hard on publishing print issues and updating the website content all year. And while they do it for our readers and viewers online, and not for the awards, it’s gratifying to see their work validated,” LION Newspaper Advisor Jason Scales said in a news release.
Overall Newspaper Category: LION’s print newspaper won the Golden Eagle based on three print issues from fall 2023.
Overall Yearbook Category: Tabulae yearbook won the Golden Eagle based on 2022-23 issue.
Blue Ribbons for Excellence: Tabulae received for photography, coverage, theme/concept, design and writing
Overall Web Category: LION’s website won bronze medal distinction
Individual Contest Results:
- Senior Aero Gartner, Brookfield, won Blue Ribbon in Editorial Writing for Do your research
- Juniors Molly James, La Grange, and Rachel Kowalski, La Grange Park, won Blue Ribbon in Video Package for staff introduction video
- Seniors Nina Ivancevic, La Grange Park, and Ellie Moran, La Grange, earned honorable mention in news writing for Administration implements new school regulations
- Senior Lillian Davis, La Grange, earned Honorable Mention in Feature Writing for 1926-2027: Students carry on 100-year legacy
- Senior George Ross, La Grange, earned honorable mention in profile writing for Athlete of the Issue: Eddie Tuerk
- Senior Sadie Ruppert, La Grange Park, earned Honorable Mention in Review Writing for Upbeat Life review
- Senior Katie Garrity, La Grange, earned Honorable Mention in Sports Feature Writing for BRRRR-ing on the cold
- Senior Catherine Crousore, La Grange Park, earned Honorable Mention in Graphics for the page 13 AI graphic in issue No. 3
- Senior Julia Ludden, La Grange, earned Honorable Mention in Editorial Cartooning for her Halloween cartoon in the Oct. 31, 2023, issue
- Junior Molly James, La Grange, earned honorable mention in multimedia package for Boys soccer places second in state story and photo gallery
--