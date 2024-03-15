Villa Park library to explore the music of Paul McCartney

The Villa Park Public Library will delve into the musical career of Paul McCartney at 7 p.m. March 26.

From The Beatles to Wings, to collaborations with Stevie Wonder and Kanye West, to a multi-movement oratorio, McCartney’s influence on music has been profound and wide-ranging. The focus will be on his post-Beatles work and will feature guided listening of selected songs as well as discussion of his impact and legacy.

Registration is required. For more information, visit the library’s website at www.vppl.info or call 630-834-1164.