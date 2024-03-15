Baseball: Suburban Life 2024 season preview capsules

Class 3A Crestwood Supersectional game between Lindblom at Nazareth Nazareth's Jaden Fauske (21) swings at a pitch during Class 3A Crestwood Supersectional game between Lindblom and Nazareth. (Gary E Duncan Sr for Shaw Local News Network)

The high school baseball season starts this week. Here are previews of teams from around the Suburban Life coverage area.

Coach: Scott Lawler

Last season’s record: 17-14 overall, 7-5 East Suburban Catholic Conference.

Top returning players: Marc Iozzo, sr., 3B; Jeremy DeWilkins, sr., C; Luc Lawler, sr., OF/P; Joe Coffey, sr., 1B; Brandon Cerocke, sr; Charlie Kane, sr., OF; Jake Rifenburg, jr., P; Tristian Lakis, jr., P.

Top new players: Josh Gurgora, jr., UT; Ethan Mendez, jr., UT; Gino Zagorac, jr., P.

Worth noting: Under Lawler, the Redwings have been a consistent winner in the state. The Redwings have won 200 games in Lawler’s tenure, including a sectional title and two conference championships. Senior Marc Iozzo, who hit .449 last spring, is the big bat in the lineup. The Miami of Ohio recruit is an elite player capable of leading the offense. Luc Lawler, who posted a 2.40 ERA last spring despite missing half the season with an elbow injury, is healthy. Left-handed pitcher Jake Rifenburg, who compiled a 3-2 record with a 3.05 ERA last season, is one of the top pitchers. Benet has several players committed to colleges, including Iozzo (Miami of Ohio), Lawler (Evansville), Coffey (Baldwin Wallace), and Cerocke (Illinois Wesleyan).

Coach: Kyle Briscoe

Last season’s record: 32-5 overall, 16-2 West Suburban Silver.

Top returning players: Jimmy Janicki, sr., C; Jude Warwick, sr., SS; Ben Llewellyn, sr., P; Brade Schallmoser, jr., 1B/OF; Russ Oros, jr., OF; Zack Ziroli, jr., OF/P; Tommy Majchrowicz, jr., P.

Top new players: None provided.

Worth noting: All-State catcher Jimmy Janicki, a Troy recruit, and all-conference shortstop Jude Warwick, a Michigan State signee, spark a talented offense. Janicki batted .479 with 51 RBIs last season, while Warwick hit .340 with 17 RBIs and scored 36 runs. Senior Ben Llewellyn, a Minnesota State recruit, is the anchor of the staff. Schallmoser (.292, 9 doubles, 16 runs scored, 17 RBI) and Oros will provide help in the middle of the batting order. The Trojans also have 15 juniors looking to make their mark on the varsity level this spring.

“This is probably the most depth we’ve had at the varsity level in 25 years,” Briscoe said. “We feel we have a solid core that will be ready to compete for us this year. We have a good mix of kids that are prepared and working hard to get better.”

Coach: Darren Orel

Last season’s record: 25-6 overall, 17-1 West Suburban Gold.

Top returning players: Jalen House, sr., OF; Will Potter, sr., SS; Wyatt Wawro, jr., OF; Brandon Howell, sr., 3B/P; Sam Erickson, sr., 1B/P.

Top new players: Tyler Maylath, jr., P; Gavin Powells, jr., 1B/OF/DH.

Worth noting: Finishing in first place in the West Suburban Gold last season, Downers Grove South heads into the spring with three college commits in Jalen House (Northern Illinois), Will Potter (Missouri Southern State) and Brandon Howell (Limestone University). When not on the mound, Howell and Erickson play third base and first base, respectively. Wawro adds outfield experience for the Mustangs, who look to avenge last season’s early tournament ouster – lost 3-1 to Waubonsie Valley in the Class 4A regional semifinals.

Coach: Kyle Kmiecik

Last season’s record: 17-17, 6-9 Chicago Catholic White.

Top returning players: Michael Sosna, sr., P; Josh Wicker, sr., IF; Justin Pinkowski, sr., P; Joey Krzak, sr., P; Ryan Lazewski, jr., IF; Finnley Koch, sr., C; Ian Mackinnon, sr., OF.

Top new players: None provided.

Worth noting: The Friars are seeking a third straight sectional title this season, but the road will be a bit more difficult due to their jump to Class 4A. Eighteen returnees are back to make another run in the playoffs.

“Almost the entire pitching staff, which had a 3.18 team ERA last season, is back,” Kmiecik said. “We are very thankful to have such great experience and leadership from our upperclassmen. They understand what it takes to compete at a high level and are great mentors for our younger players.”

Coach: Clayton George (eighth season)

Last year’s record: 15-18 overall, 12-6 in Upstate Eight (fourth place)

Top returning players: Trevor Rehnstrom, sr., P; AJ Vartanian, sr., IF/P; Brett Vercruysse, sr., IF; Chris Ludwig, sr., IF/P; Connor Peckham, jr., C; Ryan Frano, jr., OF/P; Brian Kud, jr., P; Devin Kraft, jr., OF.

Key newcomers: Horacio Solis, jr., IF/P; Konard Toth, jr., P; Lucas Calderin, soph., OF/P

Worth noting: The Rams return seven players that have had significant varsity playing experience while also adding newcomers that will contribute in many ways. “The strengths of our team will be our pitching and defense,” George said. “We have a solid group of kids that will contribute on the mound, and we have solid players defensively that will make the routine plays. The key to our season is for us to click offensively.” George added that for his team to reach its goals, it must perform in all aspects of offensive baseball. Ludwig is an Elmhurst University commit.

Coach: Marco Eufrasio (eighth season)

Last year’s record: 17-18 overall, 11-7 in Upstate Eight (fifth place)

Top returning players: Christian Pogorzelski, sr., IF/P; George Thomos, sr., P; Anthony Colby, sr., OF; Tommy Burke, jr., 1B/P; Joe DeMeo, jr., IF/P; Nicky Louapre, jr., C/IF; Gavin Pogorzelski, soph., IF/P; Tim Ewald, soph., IF/P.

Key newcomers: Jacob Garbett, jr., OF/P; Hunter Fort, soph., OF.

Worth noting: Expect the Raiders to build on a strong pitching staff and defensive effort from last season. To contend for a conference title and make a deeper playoff run, the Raiders need to continue to develop offensively. “This will be a fun team to watch,” said Eufrasio. Pogorzelski is a Dominican University commit.

Coach: Andrew Schultz

Last season’s record: 12-22 overall, 4-14 West Suburban Silver.

Top returning players: Joey Campanella, sr., OF; CJ Desmond, sr., P; Braeden Groszek, sr., IF; Nico Ruoti, sr., IF; Kristian Shinohara, sr., OF.

Top new players: None provided.

Worth noting: The Hilltoppers are hoping for a turnaround season this spring, headlined by a strong crew of seniors motivated to make a run at the conference title.

“We’re excited about this group,” Schultz said. “We have 14 seniors leading the way with some promising young talent as well. They are highly motivated, passionate and fun to be around. This year’s squad is primed for a successful spring. Joey Campanella returns to the top of the order followed by five players going onto to play at the next level, including Braeden and Ruoti who solidify a solid middle of the field defensively. A significant chunk of our pitching staff returns with another year of experience under their belt. We have a ton of leadership on this team, and that can make all the difference.”

Schultz has high expectations for this squad, led by Campanella, who earned all-conference and all-area recognition after hitting .435 with a .516 on-base percentage. Groszek, committed to North Central, batted .271 as a junior, while John Carroll commit Desmond compiled a 2.77 ERA last season. The Hilltoppers have a great balance of senior leadership and young talent – 14 seniors return.

“We have more depth on the mound than we did a year ago and should be able to put some runs on the board offensively,” said Schultz. “We’re solid defensively as well – this team has a lot of potential.”

Coach: Jason Ziemer

Last season’s record: 19-10 overall, 10-8 West Suburban Silver.

Top returning players: Will Kusak; Aidan Conners; Ben Dynis; Zach Gurland; Luke Jurack; Tyler Frisoni.

Top new players: None provided.

Worth noting: The Red Devils have a good mix of experience and talented underclassmen to be an intriguing team in the hunt for the West Suburban Silver title.

On the mound, the Red Devils figure to be led by Conners, who posted a 3-1 record and 2.27 ERA with a 0.86 WHIP last season. The UW-La Crosse recruit pitched well down the stretch last season, shutting out York, which went on to finish fourth in the state (Class 4A), and beating a top 25 Lemont squad. Jurack will wrap up a strong high school career as a 4-year starter and leader on offense.

“The Red Devils look to continue the success of the last three or four years with a good mix of players for this season,” Ziemer said. “The group includes a number of hungry juniors and seniors ready to make their mark in the conference, along with four talented sophomores. The Red Devils will rely on an aggressive style of baseball offensively in addition to a pitching staff that will compete on the mound by commanding the zone with multiple pitchers.”

Coach: Sean Beesley

Last season’s record: 11-23 overall, 8-10 West Suburban Gold.

Top returning players: Nathaniel Fundator, sr., OF/P; Brandon Elting, jr., IF/P; John Kadolph, jr., IF.

Top new players: None provided.

Worth noting: The Hornets are another team looking to tack on a few more wins this season after a losing 2023 campaign. Seniors Nathaniel Fundator and Andrew Miller are the leaders for the Hornets this spring.

Miller, who is headed to the College of DuPage this fall, earned all-WSC Gold honors last season. Other college committed players are Walker (Vermont State-Castleton) and Fundator (Minnesota State-Moorhead – football).

“The Hornets are looking for a bounce back from a down year,” Beesley said. “We have a mix of experience and newcomers this year that should change the dynamic of how we play and compete. We had a number of young players that we thrust into the lineup last year and we expect that experience to shine through this season.”

Coach: Dan Mustari (third season)

Last year’s record: 12-16 overall, 8-4 in Metro Suburban Red (tied for first place)

Top returning players: Dennis Mandala, sr., CF; Joey Michels, sr., C/3B; Owen Bruns, sr., OF.

Key newcomers: Max Russ, jr., P; Jayden Dotson, jr., P/IF.

Worth noting: Russ is expected to be the Knights’ Opening Day starter on the mound. Mandala, who was the Knights’ quarterback this past fall, will patrol center field on the diamond this spring, while Michels starts behind the plate. Mustari said that Bruns has great potential as a corner outfielder. “My expectations for this team is progression as the season continues,” said the coach. This is the Knights’ first season in the Chicago Catholic League. “Our goal is to work hard and prepare for the state tournament,” said Mustari. Three players are committed to colleges, including Mandala (North Central for football and baseball), Michels (Elmhurst) and Bruns (Ripon).

York’s Ryan Sloan pitches during the Class 4A Kane County Supersectional against Hononegah at Northwestern Medicine Field. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Coach: Brian Storako

Last year’s record: 29-7-2

Top returners: Cannon Medaj, sr., C

Key newcomers: Shea Glotzbach, jr., P/OF/3B; Jacob Parr, jr., P/OF/3B; Matt Devoy, jr., P/OF

Worth noting: The good news for Lemont: It won the conference title and reached the sectional semifinals last season. The bad news? It returns only one starter from that group, losing 18 seniors, seven of whom are now playing at the next level. Madej caught 26 innings behind the plate and will be counted on to lead the young group. Storako said there’s a lot of depth on the mound with Devoy and Nick Reno’s pitches reaching the low 80s. Storako said, “We are really excited about this team and their potential.”

-- Hart Pisani

Coach: Kevin Diete

Last season’s record: 25-10 overall, 13-5 West Suburban Silver.

Top returning players: Nathan Anderson, sr., P; Brady Chambers, sr., P; Tucker King, jr., P; Ryan Jackson, sr., OF; Michael Mango, sr., IF/P; Luke Nicholaus, jr., OF/P; Joey Severson, sr., IF/P; Blake Ragsdale, fr., IF/P.

Top new players: None provided.

Worth noting: The Lions have a wealth of talented college-bound players to be a team to watch in Class 4A this spring. The Lions have a solid pitching staff, led by senior Brady Chambers, who committed to Michigan State. Senior pitcher Nathan Anderson (John Logan College) and junior pitcher Tucker King (Cincinnati) join Ryan Jackson, infielder/pitcher Michael Mango (Harper College), infielder/pitcher Joey Severson (MIT) and freshman infielder/pitcher Blake Ragsdale (TCU) as players to watch in Chicagoland.

“We possess a strong veteran pitching staff with many talented and versatile players anxious to contribute in the field and at the plate,” Diete said. “The key for us will be manufacturing runs and relying on our base running to help our pitching and defense. We’re looking forward to competing for a conference title.”

Coach: Eric Scott (first season)

Last year’s record: 19-14 overall, 7-10 in CCL White (third place)

Top returning players: Cash Campbell, sr., IF/P; AJ Manganello, sr., C; Jack Calcagno, sr., P; Dom Catalano, sr., OF/P; Quinn Boyer, sr., OF/P; Matt Zeman, sr., OF; Anthony Spidale, sr., P; Marcus Williams, sr., IF; Sonny Bertucci, sr., C; Drew Church, jr., IF/P; Max Bell, jr., OF.

Key newcomers: Anthony Dinkel, sr., P; Malik Johnson, sr., OF; Nick Sheeran, jr., IF; Blake Heyer, soph., P; Johnny Louise, frosh, IF/P; Julio Ayala, frosh, IF.

Worth noting: With seven returning starters and three players being four-year varsity starters – Boyer (IHSBCA all-state as a junior), Campbell, and Catalano, expectations are high. The Broncos look to compete for a CCL White championship, as well as a trip to the Class 3A state finals. The Broncos have several players committed to colleges, including Campbell (Iowa), Catalano (UIC), Boyer (Miami of Ohio), Church (Eastern Illinois), Calcagno (Tampa), and Manganello (Northwood). “Offensively and defensively, we are going to be really strong,” said Scott, who has 14 years of coaching experience. “I don’t see many teams with a more powerful offensive lineup.”

Coach: Michael Casey

Last season’s record: 8-25 overall, 5-13 West Suburban Gold.

Top returning players: Lukas Brniak, sr.; Alonso Martines, sr., Xavier Valdez, jr., Alejandro Guzman, so.; Daniel Gross, jr.

Top new players: None provided.

Worth noting: All-conference returnees Lukas Brniak and Alonso Martines headline the players slated to make an impact for Morton this season. Competing in the tough West Suburban Gold, Morton is hopeful a solid group of pitchers can lead the team to a winning season.

“We’re an aggressive team that plays the game hard,” Casey said. “This team will definitely make some noise in the Gold Division.”

Coach: Lee Milano

Last season’s record: 34-6 overall, 10-4 East Suburban Catholic.

Top returning players: David Cox, sr., IF/P; Nick Drtina, sr., 1B/OF; Luca Fiore, 1B/OF/P; John Hughes, sr., P; Cooper Malamazian, sr., IF/P; Jordan Fauske, jr., P; Landon Thome, so., IF; Cole Reifsteck, sr., OF; Kam Alikhan, so., OF.

Top new players: Alex Dvorak, sr., P; Kevin Dalton, sr., OF; Joshua Montano, fr., IF; Dominic Chiaramonte, jr., IF/P.

Worth noting: The Roadrunners are seeking their third straight state championship this spring, sparked by a stellar group of players across all classes. Six players have been on the varsity since their freshmen season, giving Nazareth a solid collection of talented and veteran players capable of handling the pressure of a tough schedule with lofty expectations. Fauske, a Louisville recruit and the 2023 Suburban Life Player of the Year, is an elite player who batted .487 with three homers and 38 runs, while turning in another dominating season on the mound. Malamazian, an Indiana recruit, missed 13 games last season but managed to hit .528 with nine doubles, five home runs and 32 RBIs.

The senior class is full of committed players, including David Cox (UIC), Nick Drtina (Lousiville), John Hughes (North Carolina) and Cole Reifsteck (Belmont).

“We have great experience and confidence,” Milano said. “We’re deep on the mound and should hit for average and power.”

Coach: Mark Ori

Last season’s record: 20-11 overall.

Top returning players: Cooper Marrs, sr., OF/P; Wyatt Murphy, sr., P; Wes Deason, sr., 1B/DH; Robert Drake, sr., P; Joey Garvey, sr., SS; Jaden Despe, jr., LF.

Top new players: None provided.

Worth noting: The Bulldogs have six starters returning from last season’s 20-win team, led by pitcher/outfielder Cooper Marrs, who batted .485 and struck out 44 on the mound.

“I’m extremely proud and excited of the growth they’ve made and how they have looked,” Ori said. “There are opportunities for players like Sean Campbell and Zach Ryzewski to have impactful years. Many years – and possibly sophomores – will get their names called this year. Our strength is going to be pitching and defense. On the offensive side, we have stressed plate discipline, the mental approach to each scenario and executing small ball one through nine in the lineup.”

Coach: Tom Ciombor (fourth season)

Last year’s record: 27-9 overall, 10-2 in Metro Suburban Blue (first place)

Top returning players: Andrew Mueller, sr., IF/P; Trey Kiesler, sr., C/IF; Luc Swiatek, sr., OF; Nick Sparacio, sr., IF; Dylan Ston, sr., 1B; Cole Danner, sr., OF; Zack Maduzia, jr., SS; Colt Armbrust, jr., P; Joey Gainer, jr., C/IF.

Key newcomers: Logan Swaney, sr., P/OF; Brady Carroll, jr., OF; Peter Solloway, soph., P; James McGrath, frosh., OF.

Worth noting: Last season, the Spartans captured conference and regional championships, and are looking for more with seven starters returning from a 27-win team. St. Francis expects to compete for another conference title if its pitching depth holds up. “We have won 69 games the last three years, with three straight regional championships (second time in school history) and a sectional title,” said Ciombor. “We have gone downstate twice in the last 10 seasons as well and will be looking for a third trip downstate.” Mueller, a three-year varsity starter, compiled a 2.25 ERA as a junior, and is committed to Loras. Armbrust earned all-conference honors after finishing 6-1 with a 1.12 ERA as a sophomore, while Maduzia and Swiatek batted .374 and .338, respectively, while also receiving all-conference recognition.

Coach: D.J. Cocks (21 st season overall, 13 th at Westmont)

Last year’s record: 22-14 overall, 4-8 in Metro Suburban Red (sixth place)

Top returning players: Lucas Hicks, sr., CF/SS; Noah Grimm, sr., C/P/3B; Briggs Templeton, jr., P/CF/1B; Rocco Damato, jr., C; Nikolai Baldwin, soph., SS/P.

Key newcomers: Nathaniel Ollier, jr., P; Jaxson Chinea, frosh., OF/P; Ricky Yenkin, frosh., OF/P.

Worth noting: The Sentinels bring back nearly their entire roster and are primed to build off their fourth-highest win total of any season in school history. The entire pitching staff returns from a strong unit that boasted a 3.27 team ERA and held opponents to a .241 batting average. Hicks, last year’s Metro Suburban Red Player of the Year, hit .461 with 47 hits, 59 runs scored, six home runs, 11 doubles, and 33 RBI as a junior. Westmont will play six conference games this season – two each against Elmwood Park, Ridgewood, and Riverside-Brookfield. In addition to St. Rita and Waubonsie Valley, the Sentinels have first-time matchups against Mather, King, Lincoln Park, Hansberry, and Yorkville Christian. Cocks is also hoping for the return of mound ace Noah Valentin at some point this spring after missing last season with a back injury.

Coach: Justin Swider (10th season overall, sixth at Wheaton Academy)

Last year’s record: 29-7-1 overall, 7-3 in Metro Suburban Blue (second place)

Top returning players: Eric De Costa, sr., P/3B/1B; Will Clegg, sr., 1B/3B; Jacob York, sr., SS/2B; Will Osterholm, sr., P; Nate Burden, sr., P.

Key newcomers: Brandon Kiebles, jr., OF; Gino Spinelli, jr., OF; Bryce Legel, jr., P; Jackson From, soph., IF/C.

Worth noting: Coming off their single-season best record in program history, the Warriors lost three 3- and 4-year varsity starters to graduation, leaving some holes at shortstop, in the outfield, on the mound, and behind the plate. Now, it’s time for some guys to step up, outfielders like juniors Kiebles and Spinelli – guys who played last year but will need to be key contributors this spring. De Costa returns after an all-state season that included a 1.45 ERA and 58 strikeouts along with a .459 batting average with 6 home runs and 45 RBI. Swider feels the Cincinnati recruit has some MLB draft stock possibilities coming into the season on the mound with a fastball reaching the low 90s (mph). York and Clegg batted .388 and .346, respectively, last spring. York scored 29 runs with 25 RBIs, while Clegg lashed 14 doubles with 29 RBIs. Osterholm, meanwhile, posted a 5-0 mound mark and 2.17 ERA a year ago, while Burden recorded 38 strikeouts. Moving up to Class 3A, the Warriors will compete in the new Chicagoland Christian Conference. “We are looking to play some great baseball and continue the momentum from last year,” said Swider. “We have a great senior class from play to leadership, and the boys are hungry and ready to build on last year’s regional title.”

Coach: Dan Schoessling

Last season’s record: 16-19 overall, 10-11 DuKane Conference.

Top returning players: Logan Straube, sr., 1B/OF; Carter Johnson, jr., 1B/P; Cale Zoeller, jr. OF/P; Caleb Schauer, sr., IF/P; Patrick Dillow, 1B/P; Rich Schilling, OF/P; Luke Bellini, IF; Jake Williams, IF/P.

Top new players: None provided.

Worth noting: The Falcons have a good number of seniors and juniors to rely on their experience to be in contention for the DuKane Conference race.

The Falcons look to improve upon last season’s rare sub-.500 record, led by Straube, who earned all-DuKane Conference honors after leading the team in RBI as a junior. Dillow fanned 37 batters in 31 innings last spring, while Johnson hit .323 as a sophomore.

“We’re a team with a deep lineup that should score runs,” said Schoessling, who has guided the Falcons to seven regional titles and a pair of sectional titles, including a fourth-place Class 4A state finish, as well as 423 career victories in 23 seasons at the helm. “There are some questions with pitching and defense that need to be answered,” said the coach.

“We have a number of players that gained experience as a young team. We have a deep lineup that should score runs. We will need defense and pitching to step in order to have a successful year in the always competitive DuKane Conference.”

Coach: John Scherrman

Last season’s record: 13-21 overall, 6-15 DuKane Conference.

Top returning players: John Jensen, sr., OF; Luke Scherrman, sr., OF/P; Nico Olszwesksi, jr., IF; Chris Myers, sr., IF: Jayce Maranell, sr., IF/P; Aidan Dalby, sr., OF; Ryan DeMars, sr., IF; Corey Gul, sr., OF; Connor Mazurek, sr., P; Jack Coluzzi, sr., IF/P; Mason Monce, jr., C; Kam Couch, sr., P.

Top new players: Ben Schrage, sr., C; Aidan Quartz, jr., OF; Ryne Adler, jr., OF/P; Jacob Conover, so., If/P; Aiden Weck, sr., P; Jimmy McAuslan, sr., P.

Worth noting: Experience is in surplus for the Tigers this season, which might translate into a winning season. The Tigers have a wealth of talent back, with eight starters and five pitchers back from last season. John Jensen (McHenry College), Luke Scherrmann (Southeastern College), Jack Colluzi (Oakton College) and Kam Couch (Loras College) are some of the key returnees.

The experienced group captured the Lake Park regional title with a 5-3 win over the host Lancers before losing to Batavia in the sectional semifinals. It was the Tigers’ first regional crown since 2009.

“This group has the potential to take a step up from last season,” Scherrman said. The Tigers should be improved both on the mound and in the field, with the ability to score some runs. “This is a very hard working and tough group of kids that are great competitors.”

Players committed to colleges include Jensen (McHenry CC), Scherrman (Southeastern CC), Coluzzi (Oakton CC), and Couch (Loras).

Coach: Victor Wisner

Last season’s record: 22-11 overall, 15-3 West Suburban Gold.

Top returning players: Gabe Ness, sr., P; Aiden Baerenklau, sr., OF; Dylan Jenkins, sr., P; Ryan Knebel, sr., IF/P; Vince Aiello, sr., IF/P; Sam Maresse, jr., OF; Vince Ippolitto, jr., C/DH; Ryan Bannon, jr., IF; Jory Crocker, so., IF/P; Bob Biggs, so., P; Noah Edison, so., P.

Top new players: None provided.

Worth noting: Talent is up and down the roster, aided by an impressive group of underclassmen. The good news is West Suburban Gold Pitcher of the Year, Gabe Ness, is back again this spring. Ryan Knebel and Jory Crocker are talented players slated to play a big role.

The Warriors will be young but talented, as both lower levels captured conference championships last season. Knebel hit over .300 in a part-time role last spring and figures to provide a powerful bat in the lineup, while Crocker, a top 2026 recruit, plays shortstop and handles some of the pitching.

“He has a had a great offseason and much is expected,” Wisner said. “Our pitching staff will be young with sophomores Biggs and Edison in the middle of the rotation. We will be very competitive and look to make a long playoff run.”

Coach: Dave Kalal

Last season’s record: 25-15-1 overall, 10-8 West Suburban Silver.

Top returning players: Ryan Sloan, sr., P; Chris Danko, sr., OF/P; Josh Fleming, jr., SS/2B; Paul Reedy, sr., 3B; Ryan Lisowski, jr., 1B;

Top new players: Ben Dizillo, jr., P; Luke Pieczynski, jr., IF; Austin Grzywa, jr., OF; Jack Lonergan, jr., P.

Worth noting: After a stellar season that ended with a Class 4A fourth-place finish, the Dukes have plans to build off last season to make a run for a state title. Senior right-handed pitcher Ryan Sloan is among the best in the state. The Wake Forest recruit posted a 5-1 record in 53 innings last season, striking out 97 batters while hitting .792 from the plate. Chris Danko, an Illinois State recruit, is another star pitcher to give the Dukes a solid one-two combo. Danko fanned 48 in 33 innings last season and hit .317 with 38 hits, 43 runs scored, 42 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. Josh Fleming, the 2023 West Suburban Silver Player of the Year, is also back after hitting .446 with seven homers and 38 RBIs. Lisowski and Reedy batted .276 and .250, respectively, last season.

“We hope to compete for a conference title and make another playoff run,” said Kalal, whose team aims for its third consecutive sectional title.