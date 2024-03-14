DuPage County provides additional $2.1 million to local food pantries

The DuPage County Board on Tuesday voted to provide nearly $2.1 million to assist local food pantries with food and infrastructure needs.

The board voted to add $500,000 to its Local Food Pantry Infrastructure Investment Program, which provides funding to local food pantries for capital equipment purchases or information technology investments. DuPage County also allocated nearly $1 million to 16 food pantries for infrastructure and technology investments in February.

Additionally, the county will provide nearly $1.6 million to the Northern Illinois Food Bank, allowing the organization to distribute fresh produce, protein, and essential commodities to local food pantries in DuPage County. This allocation brings the county’s total funding provided to the Northern Illinois Food Bank to more than $4 million.

“We’ve heard from our residents that food insecurity continues to be an issue. These two programs will help address the immediate need for fresh food, while also providing funds to create the framework for pantries to be sustainable and successful for years to come,” Human Services Committee Chair Greg Schwarze said in a news release.

The portal for food pantries to apply for funding through the Local Food Pantry Infrastructure Investment Program will open March 15 and close May 15. To Learn more about the program, visit the County’s Food Infrastructure Program website. To apply for funding through the Local Food Pantry Infrastructure Investment Program, please visit the program portal website.