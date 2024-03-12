Three Cook County men accused of illegally purchasing, selling firearms in DuPage County

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul charged three Cook County residents with allegedly purchasing and selling firearms illegally in Winnebago and DuPage counties.

Brothers Gabriel Bucio, 28, and Michael Bucio, 37, along with Neucry Salgado, 32, all of Chicago, were each charged in DuPage County Circuit Court with multiple firearm felonies. Sentences are ultimately determined by the court and can run concurrently. Salgado and Gabriel’s next court date is April 22 in DuPage County. A warrant has been issued for Michael’s arrest, according to an Illinois Attorney General’s Office news release.

“I am committed to prosecuting illegal gun sales that fuel violence and other often-deadly criminal activities in communities throughout Illinois,” Raoul said in the release. “Collaborations, such as this one, between my office, federal and local law enforcement agencies are critical to address gun trafficking and violence in our communities.”

Michael was charged with:

Two counts of the unlawful purchase of a firearm, a Class X felony punishable by up to 40 years in prison.

One count of gunrunning, a Class 1 Felony, punishable by up to 15 years.

One count of conspiracy to commit gunrunning, a Class 2 felony, punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Five counts of the unlawful possession of a weapon by felon, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison.

One count of the unlawful sale or delivery of a firearm, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to three years in prison.

Salgado was charged with:

Two counts of the unlawful purchase of a firearm, Class 2 felonies punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Two counts of conspiracy to commit the unlawful purchase of a firearm, Class 3 felonies punishable by up to five years in prison.

One count of the unlawful sale or delivery of a firearm, a Class 4 felony punishable by up to three years in prison.

Gabriel was charged with:

Two counts of the unlawful purchase of a firearm, a Class X felony punishable by up to 40 years in prison.

One count of gunrunning, a Class X felony punishable by up to 40 years in prison.

One count of conspiracy to commit the unlawful purchase of a firearm, a Class 2 felony punishable by up to seven years in prison.

One count of the unlawful purchase of a firearm, a Class 2 felony punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Three counts of the unlawful purchase of a firearm, Class 2 felonies punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Four counts of the unlawful purchase of a firearm, Class 1 felonies punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

One count of the unlawful sale or delivery of a firearm, a Class 4 felony punishable by up to three years in prison.

Two counts of the unlawful sale or delivery of a firearm, Class 3 felonies punishable by up to five years in prison.

Raoul’s office alleges from June 2020 to February 2022, Gabriel unlawfully purchased or transferred ownership of more than 11 firearms in Cook, DuPage, Will and Winnebago counties.

In August 2021, Salgado and the Bucio brothers allegedly unlawfully sold a firearm to an individual in DuPage County who was prohibited under state and federal law from possessing a firearm. The Winnebago County resident was later arrested with the firearm in Winnebago County, according to the release.

This case was referred to Raoul’s office by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) following the ATF’s investigation.

“Investigating and prosecuting important cases such as this one sends a strong message that firearm traffickers will be held accountable for their destructive behavior,” ATF Special Agent in Charge Christopher M. Amon of the Chicago Field Division said in the release. “Effective partnerships, as illustrated by these charges, proves coordinating resources yields effective results.”