LT announces March South Campus students of the month

Lyons Township High School has released its March South Campus students of the month.
Students were nominated by their teachers then selected by the various departments as the most exemplary students in each subject.
The students are:
- Isabella Dullick, La Grange
- Jayden Gomez, Brookfield
- Arnell Pagan Guarin, Brookfield
- Justin Heydorn, La Grange Park
- Venus Kiani, Indian Head Park
- Madeline Luciano, La Grange Park
- Sebastian Magana, Brookfield
- Luca Marchese, Western Springs
- Fabrizio Paragallo, Brookfield
- Bradley Phan, Brookfield
- Mina Ribic, Indian Head Park
- Niraj Tallarovic, La Grange