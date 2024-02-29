Villa Park library announces spring programs

The Villa Park Public Library, located at 305 S. Ardmore Ave., has announced several upcoming programs.

Sustainability In The Garden: 6:30 p.m. March 21. Come learn basic composting methods and get information on which native plants to add to your garden to attract pollinators and beneficial insects to your yard. Registration is required.

Call Me Jo Band at the Library: 1:30 p.m. March 24. Call Me Jo will perform acoustic versions of favorite pop, rock, and country songs. Registration is required.

Pop Art Portraits: 1 p.m. March 25. Learn from Terri Murphy how to bring a contemporary feel to a retro comic book style with colored pencils and ink. Registration is required.

The Post-Beatles Music of Paul McCartney: 7 p.m. March 26. Delve into the musical career of Paul McCartney. The focus will be on his post-Beatles work, feature guided listening of selected songs and a discussion of his impact and legacy. From The Beatles to Wings, to collaborations with Stevie Wonder and Kanye West, to a multi-movement oratorio, McCartney’s influence on music has been profound and wide-ranging. Registration is required.

Spring Holiday Craft Open House: 2 to 4 p.m. March 29 and 30. Children of all ages are invited to celebrate springtime holidays with a craft. Young children will need some adult help. Registration is not required but supplies are limited.

For information and to register, visit vppl.info or call 630-834-1164.