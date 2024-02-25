Park District of La Grange summer camp registration begins March 4

Registration will soon be open for the Park District of La Grange summer camps.

Residents can begin registering at at 8 a.m. March 4 and non-residents can register starting at 8 a.m. March 11.

Registration can be completed in-person at the Recreation Center, 536 East Ave., or online at https://bit.ly/3woUj7z

A $50.00 non-refundable enrollment fee per child is required when registering for the summer day camp. A $25 deposit for each week can be paid to hold your spot.

For a full description of the camps being offered and policy, visit https://pdlg.org/our-programs/day-campsfollow

If you have any questions, contact Camp Manager Leanna Hartung leannahartung@pdlg.org