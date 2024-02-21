Downers Grove Rotary accepting applications for annual music scholarships

The Rotary Club of Downers Grove is accepting applications for its annual Charles Dickerman Music Scholarships.

Each year since 2009 the Rotary Club presents scholarship checks to deserving high school seniors who reside in Downers Grove or the Community High School District 99 attendance area. The club will award up to six scholarships: a grand award of $5,000, plus up to five additional cash awards of at least $2,000.

Charles Dickerman was a founding member of the Rotary Club of Downers Grove. He was a nuclear physicist at Argonne National Laboratory who had undergraduate degrees in both physics and music. Dickerman stayed involved in music throughout his life and was an avid bagpiper.

To access and complete the Google form application, follow this web link bit.ly/RotaryMusic

For questions about the application, email: musicscholarship@rotarygrovefest.com or phone Dave Humphreys at 630-968-5526.

Applicants must submit their forms by March 18. If selected as a finalist, candidates will then submit a short video audition by April 9 and must be available for a virtual interview on the evening of April 14. The scholarship winners will be announced in May.

The qualifications to apply for this scholarship are:

Candidates are graduating seniors attending a public, private, parochial or home school, and reside in Downers Grove or the Community High School District 99 attendance area.

Candidates plan to pursue a post-secondary education.

Candidates are required to have participated in curricular music activities in high school and/or extracurricular music activities.

Composers and/or arrangers qualify for this scholarship.

Pursuit of an undergraduate music major or minor is not required.

· Financial need is not a criterion for selection.

These Charles Dickerman Music Scholarships are funded by proceeds from the annual Downers Grove Rotary GroveFest held each June in downtown Downers Grove, and the annual Thanksgiving Day Grove Express 5.