Childhood trauma to be explored at Feb. 29 Glenbard Parent Series presentation

The Glenbard Parent Series: (GPS) Navigating Healthy Families will present “The Eyes Are Never Quiet: Listening Behind the Behavior of Children” with Lori Desautels at 7 p.m. Feb. 29, via Zoom. Visti glenbardgps.org for details and the link to this webinar.

To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or submit a question in advance, contact Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or 630-942-7668.

Children can become highly agitated and severely detached when adverse childhood experiences occur. Desautels understands the emotional, mental and physiological consequences of trauma. She will present evidence-based insights showing that adversity can attack and hijack a child’s brain, body and nervous system, reprograming how they react and respond to life events.

Although emotional and mental challenges are difficult, Desautels says the brain is capable of repair and healing. She will share the neurobiology of trauma in youth and give participants tools to help children heal.

Continuing professional development units are available for this event.

Desautels is an assistant professor at Butler University’s College of Education and founder of the Educational Neuroscience Symposium. She is the author of “Eyes Are Never Quiet” and “Rewiring Our Perception of Discipline.” Her newest book is “Intentional Neuroplasticity: Moving Our Nervous Systems and Educational System Toward Post-Traumatic Growth.”