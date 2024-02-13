Sixteen DuPage County food pantries receive funds from county board

The DuPage County Board voted Tuesday to allocate nearly $1 million to 16 food pantries to assist with vehicles, capital equipment and technology purchases.
In August 2023, the county established the Local Food Pantry Infrastructure Investment Program to provide funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to food pantries. These funds will assist with capital equipment purchases that help the pantries store, package and deliver food or essential commodities. Funds may also be used for information technology investments for data collection, reporting or for issuing payments.
“These targeted investments will make it easier to get fresh food to the neediest residents in our county quickly, provide important resources to local pantries and strengthen our food distribution network for decades to come,” Human Services Committee Chair Greg Schwarze said in a news release.
The following food pantries received funds through the program:
- Bensenville Wood Dale Food Pantry – $109,251
- Downers Grove Area Fish, Inc. – $50,000
- Elmhurst Yorkfield Food Pantry – $25,000
- Glen House Food Pantry – $91,715
- HCS Family Services – $29,050
- ICNA Relief USA Programs – $79,500
- Interfaith Food Pantry, Inc. – $9,669
- Lisle Township Food Pantry – $108,491
- Loaves & Fishes Community Services – $31,407
- Milton Township Food Pantry – $75,000
- Neighborhood Food Pantries – $23,255.54
- People’s Resource Center – $145,565
- The Outreach House – $25,588
- The Salvation Army Oakbrook Terrace – $13,104
- Wayne Township Food Pantry – $7,960
- West Suburban Community Pantry – $86,117
For additional information on the program, visit the county’s website.