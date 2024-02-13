Sixteen DuPage County food pantries receive funds from county board

The DuPage County Board voted Tuesday to allocate nearly $1 million to 16 food pantries to assist with vehicles, capital equipment and technology purchases.

In August 2023, the county established the Local Food Pantry Infrastructure Investment Program to provide funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to food pantries. These funds will assist with capital equipment purchases that help the pantries store, package and deliver food or essential commodities. Funds may also be used for information technology investments for data collection, reporting or for issuing payments.

“These targeted investments will make it easier to get fresh food to the neediest residents in our county quickly, provide important resources to local pantries and strengthen our food distribution network for decades to come,” Human Services Committee Chair Greg Schwarze said in a news release.

The following food pantries received funds through the program:

Bensenville Wood Dale Food Pantry – $109,251

Downers Grove Area Fish, Inc. – $50,000

Elmhurst Yorkfield Food Pantry – $25,000

Glen House Food Pantry – $91,715

HCS Family Services – $29,050

ICNA Relief USA Programs – $79,500

Interfaith Food Pantry, Inc. – $9,669

Lisle Township Food Pantry – $108,491

Loaves & Fishes Community Services – $31,407

Milton Township Food Pantry – $75,000

Neighborhood Food Pantries – $23,255.54

People’s Resource Center – $145,565

The Outreach House – $25,588

The Salvation Army Oakbrook Terrace – $13,104

Wayne Township Food Pantry – $7,960

West Suburban Community Pantry – $86,117

For additional information on the program, visit the county’s website.