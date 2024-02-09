Man charged in 1972 Naperville murder case is dead

A Minnesota man charged in the 1972 killing of a Naperville teenager has died, his attorney said.

Barry Lee Whelpley, 79, was found unresponsive Friday morning in his cell at the Will County jail in Joliet. He was taken to a Joliet hospital and pronounced dead, Will County Sheriff Deputy Chief Dan Jungles said.

He was awaiting trial for the death of Julie Ann Hanson. Whelpley was charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault and first-degree murder. He was arrested in 2021 after DNA evidence linked him to the case.

Authorities do not suspect foul play in Whelpley’s death. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.

