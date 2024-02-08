Nazareth Academy to host spring concerts

Nazareth Academy’s fine arts department will showcase its musical talents this spring. All are welcome to attend the following free concerts performed by the school’s choir and band ensembles.

Spring Choir Concert

7 p.m. March 4

Alexine Chapel at Nazareth Academ

This concert will feature fun, popular classics and inspirational favorites alike, with standards such as “A Field of White,” “Salmo,” “I’m On My Way,” “Scarborough Fair” and “What Shall We Do with a Drunken Sailor.” All are welcome to soak in the sounds of the beautiful voices of Nazareth Academy’s student choirs.

Spring Band Concert

7 p.m. March 6

Romano Family Theatre at Nazareth Academy

Join us for a night of music as members of the beginning band, jazz combo, percussion ensemble, concert band and wind ensemble perform classics such as Robert W. Smith’s “Into The Storm” and Vinson’s “New Forest March.” Guests will also hear a selection of chamber ensemble and jazz standards. All are welcome!

Nazareth Academy ia located at 1209 W. Ogden Ave., La Grange Park.