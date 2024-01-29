January 29, 2024
Shaw Local
Downers Grove South winter dance set for Feb. 24

By Shaw Local News Network
Downers Grove South logo

Downers Grove South will host its annual winter dance from 7 to 10 pm. Feb. 24. The theme of the event is Masquerade/Mardi Gras 2024.

Ticket sales:

  • Pre-sale: $25
  • At the Door: $30
  • Feb. 13 to 23
  • Tickets may be purchased with 5 Star.
  • If a student is interested in bringing a guest from another schoolto the dance, the guest form must be completed and returned to the dean’s office by 4 p.m. Feb 9. A guest form can be picked up outside the dean’s office.

Dance Information:

  • Doors open at 6:45 p.m.
  • Upon arrival, students will scan into the dance using their student ID.
  • There will be no entry to the dance after 8 p.m.
  • Downers Grove South students and guests will not be admitted to the dance without a photo ID.
  • More information on the rules for the dance.
