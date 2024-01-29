Downers Grove South winter dance set for Feb. 24

Downers Grove South will host its annual winter dance from 7 to 10 pm. Feb. 24. The theme of the event is Masquerade/Mardi Gras 2024.
Ticket sales:
- Pre-sale: $25
- At the Door: $30
- Feb. 13 to 23
- Tickets may be purchased with 5 Star.
- If a student is interested in bringing a guest from another schoolto the dance, the guest form must be completed and returned to the dean’s office by 4 p.m. Feb 9. A guest form can be picked up outside the dean’s office.
Dance Information:
- Doors open at 6:45 p.m.
- Upon arrival, students will scan into the dance using their student ID.
- There will be no entry to the dance after 8 p.m.
- Downers Grove South students and guests will not be admitted to the dance without a photo ID.
- More information on the rules for the dance.