Downers Grove South winter dance set for Feb. 24

Downers Grove South will host its annual winter dance from 7 to 10 pm. Feb. 24. The theme of the event is Masquerade/Mardi Gras 2024.

Ticket sales:

Pre-sale: $25

At the Door: $30

Feb. 13 to 23

Tickets may be purchased with 5 Star.

If a student is interested in bringing a guest from another schoolto the dance, the guest form must be completed and returned to the dean’s office by 4 p.m. Feb 9. A guest form can be picked up outside the dean’s office.

Dance Information: