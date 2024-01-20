Villa Park library announces February programs

The Villa Park Public Library, located at 305 S. Ardmore Ave., has announced several upcoming programs.

Valentine’s Day Craft Open House: 2 to 4 p.m., Feb. 9-10. Children of all ages are invited celebrate sweethearts with a fun craft. Young children will need some adult help. Registration is not required but supplies are limited.

Improv Lab--”Monster Invasion”: 4 p.m. Feb. 20. In this theater workshop for teens, games and activities will be used to explore the foundations of improvisation—things like characterization, how to be a good scene partner, and how to be prepared for just about anything. Registration is required.

Romance & Regency with Bridgerton’s Julia Quinn: 7 p.m. Feb. 20, via Zoom. The Villa Park Public Library is joining more than 200 libraries across the state of Illinois to host this program. Quinn, the No. 1 New York Times bestselling and award-winning romance author, is most known for her Bridgerton series which premiered on Netflix in 2020. She will be joined in conversation with Sarah MacLean, bestselling historical romance author and romance columnist for The New York Times, The Washington Post and Bustle. MacLean is also the co-host of the weekly romance podcast Fated Mates. In addition to her novels, she is a leading advocate for the romance genre, speaking widely on its place as a feminist text and a cultural bellwether.

Wills and Trusts 101: 7 p.m. Feb. 22. Donna Craft Cain, an attorney with 35 years of experience, will discuss issues in estate planning including wills, trusts, durable power of attorney, health care power of attorney and living wills. Registration is required.

For information and to register, visit vppl.info or call the library at 630-834-1164.