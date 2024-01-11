Big improvements planned for Lyons Township High School

Lyons Township High School District 204 embarks on Groundwork for a Brighter Future, a multi-year journey to modernize the two campuses and enhance the learning environment for all future Lions.

“The quality of educational space is critical and has a direct impact on ensuring that our students graduate prepared for life, career, and college success,” Superintendent Brian Waterman said in a news release.

Overall, it is expected that Groundwork for a Brighter Future will include two phases, with the initial phase 1 projected to be a three-year (2024-26) approximately $40 million renovation to both campuses. Phase I includes projects at both campuses.

Projects at South Campus will be the primary focus for summer 2024 with north campus projects beginning in Summer 2025. While the planning for phase II has not yet begun, the facilities and mechanical assessments and community input process completed in 2022 identified approximately $85-100 million worth of facilities improvements that are anticipated to be necessary following the completion of Phase I.

Visit the dedicated website to follow the progress or learn more about Groundwork for a Brighter Future, including community engagement, information on each phase, project plans/renderings, projected costs, funding sources, and more. LT encourages the community to reach out with questions, clarification or input at any time by emailing LTenews@lths.net.