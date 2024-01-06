Look for clues in Downers Grove architectural scavenger hunt

The Downers Grove Historical Society in partnership with Orange & Brew Bottle Shop Tap Room & have come together to create an exciting and fun activity for January.
An architectural scavenger hunt will run through Jan. 30. You can pick up a new clue sheet every Tuesday from Orange & Brew, 1027 Burlington Ave., or get a current copy from the historical society’s website: https://dghistory.org/event/downtown-scavenger-hunt/.
Hunt for the architectural clues on the clue sheet, fill it out and turn it in to Orange & Brew during business hours (before closing time each Sunday). Every Tuesday during January one entry will be drawn and will win a $50 gift card. Visit https://dghistory.org/event/downtown-scavenger-hunt/ for rules and more information.