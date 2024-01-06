Look for clues in Downers Grove architectural scavenger hunt

Orange & Brew Bottle Shop and Tap Room owner Eric Schmidt (right) and his wife, Carrie, of Lemont, are joined by their children Taylor and Austin.

The Downers Grove Historical Society in partnership with Orange & Brew Bottle Shop Tap Room & have come together to create an exciting and fun activity for January.

An architectural scavenger hunt will run through Jan. 30. You can pick up a new clue sheet every Tuesday from Orange & Brew, 1027 Burlington Ave., or get a current copy from the historical society’s website: https://dghistory.org/event/downtown-scavenger-hunt/.

Hunt for the architectural clues on the clue sheet, fill it out and turn it in to Orange & Brew during business hours (before closing time each Sunday). Every Tuesday during January one entry will be drawn and will win a $50 gift card. Visit https://dghistory.org/event/downtown-scavenger-hunt/ for rules and more information.