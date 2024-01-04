Migrants pass though Wheaton without incident, city says

Migrants bused to Elmhurst and other DuPage County communities are subsequently taken to Chicago via Metra train (Courtesy Daily Herald Media Group)

The city of Wheaton has received community inquiries regarding the arrival of buses carrying people who are seeking asylum in the United States.

In response, the city has issued an update to help inform the community of what is happening in the area, the city’s role, how local leaders are working to address current and future needs and what individuals interested in helping can do.

Since August 2022, individuals seeking asylum in the U.S. have been arriving in Chicago and other major U.S. cities, with most of these individuals being transported by bus. In Illinois, there is currently one intake in Chicago to help provide shelter for asylum seekers.

Because the city of Chicago recently adopted an ordinance with certain requirements for buses transporting asylum seekers, which includes advanced notice of their arrival, buses have rerouted to suburban Chicago locations that have commuter rail access to Chicago, including Wheaton.

In the past two weeks, 14 busloads of asylum seekers have arrived at the Wheaton Metra train stations. Each bus contained approximately 35 to 50 passengers with a coordinator facilitating their orderly, prompt boarding of a Metra train to the Chicago intake center for assistance. A small number of individuals were transported from the Wheaton Metra stations to unknown locations using ride share services.

While the city of Wheaton has not received notice of when buses will arrive, this process has been orderly and without incident. Wheaton police officers have been present in the area observing the orderly boarding of passengers and supporting the safety of the passengers and residents.

The city has been working closely with DuPage County, the DuPage County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and mayors and managers from communities throughout DuPage County to ensure the smooth transition of asylum seekers to the designated intake center. The city will continue working with local, regional and state partners on a cooperative approach that facilitates the safe transportation of asylum seekers to where they can receive shelter.

Some individuals in our community have reached out wanting to provide assistance or donations for asylum seekers at the Metra station or through the city. Because the city is unable to facilitate the storage and distribution of needed items, it is directing residents to the resources listed here.