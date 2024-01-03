Nearly 3,000 asylum seekers have passed through DuPage County train stations

Migrants bussed to Elmhurst and other DuPage County communities are subsequently taken to Chicago via Metra trains (Courtesy Daily Herald Media Group)

The DuPage County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (OHSEM) reports that 2,988 men, women, and children seeking asylum in the United States have passed through DuPage County train stations.

DuPage OHSEM is working closely with local and regional partners to ensure asylum seekers – who have been arriving on out-of-state buses and planes, then dropped off at local train stations – are transported safely to the landing zone in Chicago, the only designated location in the state of Illinois to receive asylum seekers, according to a DuPage County news release.

“Since mid-December, DuPage County has been coordinating and assuring the safe passage for asylum seekers dropped off in our communities,” County Board Chair Deborah Conroy said in the release. “Our goal remains to provide a secure and smooth transition for these new arrivals after they have traveled such great distances. The reports I’ve received indicate these passengers are moving peacefully off the buses, through the train stations, causing no incidents. We remain grateful for the collaboration with state, regional and local officials who are facilitating this process.”

Since Dec. 14, 2023, 72 buses have arrived at train stations in DuPage County containing 2,988 passengers, according to DuPage OHSEM. OHSEM reports the following bus tally in DuPage communities:

Aurora: 3

Bartlett: 1

Bensenville: 1

Downers Grove: 8

Elmhurst: 8

Glen Ellyn: 6

Hinsdale: 12

Lisle: 2

Lombard: 2

Naperville: 6

Villa Park: 3

West Chicago: 2

Westmont: 1

Wheaton: 12

Winfield: 1

Wood Dale: 4

Residents who would like to assist asylum seekers by donating food, clothing or small household items, or to learn more about the requirements for sheltering can visit chicago.gov/support.