DuPage County working to ensure asylum seekers are transported to Chicago

The DuPage County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (OHSEM) is working closely with local and regional partners to ensure asylum seekers who have been arriving on out-of-state buses are transported to the city of Chicago.

“Our primary goal is to help these new arrivals get to their destination in the city as safely, and with as few delays, as possible. We are grateful for the collaboration with state, regional, and local officials, who have been enormously helpful in ensuring the safety and security of those arriving in DuPage County, as well as our residents,” said County Board Chair Deborah Conroy.

Since Dec. 14, 49 buses have arrived at train stations in DuPage County containing 2,081 passengers, according to DuPage OHSEM. They boarded trains to Chicago, where city teams guided them to Chicago’s landing zone, which is the only designated location in the state of Illinois for asylum seekers.

Residents who would like to assist asylum seekers by donating food, clothing, or small household items or to learn more about the requirements for sheltering, please visit chicago.gov/support.