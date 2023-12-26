Brady Chambers’ big shot boosts Lyons to win in Tosh opener: Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 26

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jack Tosh Holiday Classic

Lyons 62, St. Patrick 61

Brady Chambers had 18 points and 10 rebounds and hit the go-head 3-pointer in the final minute for Lyons in the first round of the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic. Liam Taylor had 23 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Downers Grove North 71, Highland Park 30

Alex Miller scored 17 points and hit five of six 3-point attempts as the Trojans rolled in the first round of the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic. Jack Stanton added 13 points, seven assists and five steals.

Riverside-Brookfield 65, Minooka 52

Stefan Cicic and Steven Brown each scored 18 points for the Bulldogs in the first round of the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic.

Stagg 51, Wheaton North 48

Jack Speers scored 21 points, 19 coming in the second half, for the Falcons and Hudson Parker added eight points and eight assists in the first round of the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic. Domas Narcevicius scored 15 points to lead four Stagg scorers in double figures.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bill Neibch Falcon Classic

Downers Grove North 67, Jacobs 11

Hinsdale Central 48, De La Salle 38