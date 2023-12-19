Suicide awareness advocacy to take place Wednesday at Hinsdale Metra station

The Illinois Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), along with the CHRISCROSS Foundation and Metra, will reach out to Metra riders in Hinsdale from 6:30 to 9 a.m. Wednesday to help combat the holiday blues and advocate for suicide awareness and prevention.

Leadership and volunteers from the organizations will talk to Metra passengers, hand out informational brochures, and distribute a message of hope to passengers for the holidays at the Hinsdale Metra Station, 21 E. Hinsdale Ave., Hinsdale.

The holidays are a difficult time for people who have lost loved ones to suicide. The holidays are also a difficult time for those already struggling with depression, anxiety or other mental health issues.

“Saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide is never clearer than during the holiday season when many are struggling with financial insecurity, mental health issues, or losses to suicide. To spread the message of hope, it is imperative to have conversations and share resources about suicide prevention with as many people as possible. We are proud to partner with organizations like the Chris Cross Foundation and Metra in doing this work,” Luma Bonilla-Webster, programs manager at AFSP-IL said in a news release.

“The CHRISCROSS Foundation’s mission is, in part, to build awareness for suicide prevention. We are partnering with Metra and AFSP to bring attention to individuals that struggle during the holiday season. Talk Saves Lives – and we are encouraging everyone to take a moment to check in on your loved ones and friends. If you need someone to talk to, dial 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline,” Mark Lasek, president and director of the CHRISCROSS Foundation said in the release.

“Metra is dedicated to fostering a safe and supportive environment for our customers by engaging in mental health awareness and suicide prevention initiatives. We aim to prioritize the well-being of our passengers and general public and raise awareness about mental health challenges, providing necessary resources for those in need,” Anthony “Tony” Mills, Metra’s public safety coordinator, said in the release.