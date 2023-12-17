Westmont boys basketball runs win streak to 11 straight: Suburban Life sports roundup for Saturday, Dec. 16

BOYS BASKETBALL
Westmont 56, Peotone 40
Joe Kone scored 19 points and Alexander Konoff added 12 for the Sentinels (11-1), who won their 11th straight game and surpassed last year’s win total with the win.
York 70, IC Catholic Prep 42
AJ Levine scored 23 points for the Dukes. Brenden Molis added 12 and Kyle Waltz 10.
Glenbard West 51, St. Charles North 36
TJ Williams scored 13 points and Dominic Seaney added eight for the Hilltoppers.
Brother Rice 53, Lyons 39
Liam Taylor had 17 points, five rebounds and three blocks and Brady Chambers added eight points, seven rebounds and two blocks for the Lions.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Glenbard West 51, Lake Park 32
Lauren Escalante scored 12 points, Sydney Nimsakont 11 and Julia Benjamin 10 for the Hilltoppers.
Nazareth d. Grant
Amalia Dray had 20 points and five steals and Stella Sakalas had 10 points and three steals for the Roadrunners (7-2).