Westmont boys basketball runs win streak to 11 straight: Suburban Life sports roundup for Saturday, Dec. 16

BOYS BASKETBALL

Westmont 56, Peotone 40

Joe Kone scored 19 points and Alexander Konoff added 12 for the Sentinels (11-1), who won their 11th straight game and surpassed last year’s win total with the win.

York 70, IC Catholic Prep 42

AJ Levine scored 23 points for the Dukes. Brenden Molis added 12 and Kyle Waltz 10.

Glenbard West 51, St. Charles North 36

TJ Williams scored 13 points and Dominic Seaney added eight for the Hilltoppers.

Brother Rice 53, Lyons 39

Liam Taylor had 17 points, five rebounds and three blocks and Brady Chambers added eight points, seven rebounds and two blocks for the Lions.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Glenbard West 51, Lake Park 32

Lauren Escalante scored 12 points, Sydney Nimsakont 11 and Julia Benjamin 10 for the Hilltoppers.

Nazareth d. Grant

Amalia Dray had 20 points and five steals and Stella Sakalas had 10 points and three steals for the Roadrunners (7-2).