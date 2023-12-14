December 14, 2023
Shaw Local
Lyons Township High School names December students of the month

By Shaw Local News Network
Lyons Township High School North Campus December 2023 Students of the Month.

Lyons Township High School North Campus December 2023 Students of the Month. (photo provided by Lyons Township High School )

Lyons Township High School recently announced its December north campus students of the month.

Students were nominated by their teachers then selected by the various departments as the most exemplary students in each subject.

Students are:

  • Gianna Bellavia, Western Springs
  • Joshua Furey, Western Springs
  • Aldo Guadalupe, Brookfield
  • Ace Guzman, Brookfield
  • Emma Klotz, Hodgkins
  • Tess Larmon, La Grange
  • Alexander Luna, La Grange
  • Jimmy Minton, La Grange
  • Jaylene Nunez, La Grange
  • Matthew Steiner, Brookfield
  • Kyli Stockard, La Grange Highlands
La GrangeLyons Township High School District 204
