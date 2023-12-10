Westmont names community development director

The village of Westmont recently announced that Joseph Hennerfeind has been promoted to the position of community development director.

In this role, Hennerfeind will be responsible for managing all aspects of the community development department, which includes involvement in economic development initiatives, village planning, building and code enforcement and permitting.

Hennerfeind’s career has been concentrated in the area of planning, but he has experience in other disciplines as well. During his more than six years of service with the village, Hennerfeind has proven to be a valuable member of the team who is skilled at working with all stakeholders to achieve the best possible outcomes, according to a news release.

has earned degrees in architecture as well as city and regional planning from The Ohio State University. He also has community development experience with several municipalities both within the western suburbs and throughout the county.

Recently, Hennerfeind has been instrumental in the development of the downtown Incentive program, the ongoing rewrite of the zoning ordinance and the follow-through of many commercial construction projects from conceptual proposal through village approvals. Upcoming projects for Hennerfeind include the much anticipated updates to the 2013 comprehensive plan.