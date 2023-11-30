Glenbard Parent Series to discuss mental health Dec. 12

The Glenbard Parent Series: (GPS) Navigating Healthy Families will present It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Solutions to Help You Heal, with adolescent psychiatrist Dr. Christine Crawford at noon and 7 p.m. Dec. 12, via Zoom. Visit glenbardgps.org for further information and the links to these two webinars.

“It’s okay to not be okay” is a phrase that represents a positive shift in understanding that mental health matters affect everyone. Health experts encourage individuals to talk without shame about their mental health, just as they would about physical health issues. Crawford offers hope and better ways to live well and reminds people they are not alone.

A conversation on recovery and asking for help will be a focus of this discussion. Participants will learn how to overcome isolation, pressures to be excellent and the fear of being perceived as vulnerable or weak. Crawford will discuss the warning signs of mental health conditions and what to expect in the healing process.

Crawford is an adult, child and adolescent psychiatrist who sees patients in the Boston Medical Center Child & Adolescent Outpatient Psychiatry Clinic. She is the director of medical student education and an assistant professor of psychiatry at Boston University School of Medicine. She also serves as the associate medical director for National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or submit a question in advance, contact Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or 630-942-7668.